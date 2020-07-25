After five-month delay due to COVID-19 pandemic, new season of Chinese Super League set to start
Chinese Super League was originally set to start on 22 February but was postponed indefinitely because of the spread of the coronavirus, which first emerged in China.
Beijing: Eight-time champions Guangzhou Evergrande will finally have an opportunity to begin defence of their Chinese Super League soccer title on Saturday — more than five months late.
Guangzhou was set to play Shanghai Shenhua at the Dalian Sports Center Stadium while Wuzan Zall took on Qingdao Huanghai at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium.
Sixteen teams have been divided into two groups to play without spectators in hubs at Dalian and Suzhou, near Shanghai, for a 14-round first phase of the league from 25 July to 28 September.
All players and staff were subjected to COVID-19 tests at airports on their arrival, and the tests will be conducted every week.
Team hotels will be closed for public including the players’ family and friends for more than two months, while the squad, referees and the hotel staff will be barred from leaving the restricted areas.
