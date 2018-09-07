AFI has shortlisted events in which India can win maiden athletics Olympic medal, says president Adille Sumariwalla

Mumbai: Terming the success achieved in track and field events at the Asian Games as just the beginning, Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president Adille Sumariwalla has said his association has shortlisted some events from which an Olympic medal can come in future.

"This (Asian Games performance) is the beginning and we want to continue at this pace. We had a meeting of the coaches and we have put in certain things in place. We have shortlisted some events where we think we could for the first time open an account at the Olympics Games," Sumariwalla told reporters in Mumbai.

He was speaking Thursday night after three members of the Indian mixed bridge team, which bagged a bronze in the Asian Games, were felicitated at the Bombay Gymkhana.

Indian track and field athletes clinched 19 medals, including seven gold, to contribute the bulk of the country's medal tally in the just-concluded Asian Games in Jakarta with star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra leading the way.

Sumariwalla, a former Olympian himself, though did not specify which events have been short-listed by the AFI.

"I am 100 per cent confident that if we continue the way we have planned, we will open our account in Tokyo (Olympics)," the AFI president said.

India is yet to win an athletics medal in the Olympics.