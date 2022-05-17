'We are overwhelmed with the response ‘Saani Kaayidham’ is receiving”, says director Arun Matheswaran and Sundar Arumugam of Screen Scene Media Entertainment.

Saani Kaayidham which was recently released on Amazon Prime Video is one of those movies that went to grow from strength to strength with each passing day and soon has been receiving love and appreciation from audiences and critics everywhere in the country. This highly acclaimed revenge action drama is also an exemplary example of “Good Content Has No Language Barriers”.

Speaking about the success and appreciation of his latest release, director Arun Matheswaran says, “As a filmmaker, we dream to tell stories that are within us, enable our creativity and allow us to create artistic narratives as we did in Saani Kaayidham. I am thankful to Screen Scene Media for supporting my vision, my team who worked tirelessly and Amazon Prime Video to present the film to the world. The reaction that we are receiving to the film is overwhelming and I couldn't have asked for more!”

Adding more to this, Sundar Arumugam, Managing Director, Screen Scene Media Entertainment says, “We are overjoyed with the appreciation Saani Kaayidham has been receiving from industry folks and audiences. Director Arun Matheswaran, lead actors Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan and the entire team’s hard work deserves all the applause, and we are happy to have partnered with Amazon Prime Video to take this brilliantly made revenge action-drama to cine lovers across the globe.” Saani Kaayidham is directed by Arun Matheswaran and stars Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan as the leads.

The story follows a heart-wrenching journey of Ponni (Keerthy Suresh) who works as a constable and lives with her five-year-old daughter Dhanna and her husband Maari, who works as a coolie in a rice mill. On one unfortunate night, she loses everything. To avenge the injustice done to her, she takes the support of Sangaiah (Selvaraghavan), with whom she shares a bitter past.

Produced under the banner of Screen Scene Media Entertainment, Saani Kaayidham premiered worldwide exclusively on Prime Video on 6 May. The film is also available as Chinni in Telugu and as Saani Kaayidham in Malayalam.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.