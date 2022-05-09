Saani Kaayidham spreads its magic all over the internet, receiving love from all corners.

From introducing the Tamil director Selvaraghavan as an actor to bringing Keerthy Suresh into a whole new intense character, Saani Kaayidham is a very special film for the masses and has got enough reasons to catch on. The film has just got released last week and has taken the whole internet by storm.

Let's check out how the netizens and the celebs took over the internet while praising the film.

A fan expressed her love for the amazing cast for bringing the emotions at their best.

"#SaaniKaayidham, felt every emotion as the scene was on like I was sitting amongst the characters..such superb craft and performances

@ArunmatB you brilliant human Fab Fab work by @KeerthyOfficial &

@selvaraghavan sir (Love you Sir) @PrimeVideoIN"

Actor, Dhanush joins the fan club and praises the director for this amazing vision and the cast for their brilliant performance. "Congrats to Saani Kaayidham team on a brutal brilliantly made revenge drama. Good job @selvaraghavan @KeerthyOfficial and all the other actors too..I’m very proud of you @ArunMatheswaran You are a visionary"

A fan loved the character portrayed by Keerthy Suresh and the cast as he thanked Amazon prime video for bringing such a great story.

"BRILLIANT! FIRE! BOLD! @KeerthyOfficial is just WOW! Great work

@ArunMatheswaran. Exceptional casting with @selvaraghavan. Superb Selva. #SaaniKaayidham is hands down their best film yet and the most gripping movie so far this year! Thank you #AmazonPrimeVideo for the film"

Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar was seen praising the cast and the director and is amazingly impressed by the film. "Watched #SaaniKaayidham on Amazon Prime Video last night and am still not over it…Such a brutally honest and brilliant film @selvaraghavan is phenomenal @ArunMatheswaran showcases violence with an emotional connection which is outstanding! @KeerthyOfficial has struck gold!"

The actor-director and producer, Karthick Naren was seen showing respect to the entire team for this amazing craft.

"The biggest leap yet! Take a bowNothing but respect to the entire team. தரம்!!! #SaaniKaayidham"

Actress Parvati was amazed to see the crazy transformation by Keerthy Suresh and praised the film for its amazing screenplay. "What range & transformation! @KeerthyOfficial's performance is at the top level. #SaaniKaayidham is a raw & rustic reven drama. Absolutely fresh storytelling, screenplay and performance! Watch on @PrimeVideoIN"

Yet another actor-director and producer, Manobala was seen impressed by the mindblowing cinematography and beautifully written dialogues.

"An excellent revenge story. One of a kind cinema. Never seen before avatar . Mindblowing cinematography. Beautifuly written dialogues and outstanding direction. #SaaniKaayidham is all this and a lot more. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video! Kudos to @KeerthyOfficial @selvaraghavan"

A fan was seen as amazingly impressed by the cast performance while she praised everyone in the team. "#SaaniKaayidham is WOW !!! @KeerthyOfficial AMAZING and @selvaraghavan just too good. And just everyone. @ArunMatheswaran kudosssss to you ! @yaminiyag AMAZING work Special shout-out to @sidd_rao. Watch it on @PrimeVideo! Congrats to team @Screensceneoffl"

Saani Kaayidham is directed by Arun Matheswaran having Selvaraghavan and Keerthy Suresh as the leads.

Produced under the banner of Screen Scene Media Entertainment, Saani Kaayidham will premiere worldwide exclusively on Prime Video on 6 May. The film will also be available as Chinni in Telugu and as Saani Kaayidham in Malayalam.

