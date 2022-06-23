'You cannot scare us,' says Eknath Shinde as Shiv Sena demands disqualification of 12 rebel MLAs

The move comes after only 13 MLAs attended CM Uddhav Thackeray's meeting at his family residence 'Matoshree' on Thursday. According to reports, the number of MLAs supporting Shinde has risen to 44

Rebel leader Eknath Shinde has hit back at the Shiv Sena after the party on Thursday wrote to the Maharashtra Assembly deputy speaker seeking the disqualification of 12 rebel MLAs.

Shinde is among the leaders whose disqualification is being sought by the party. Others on the list are Tanaji Sawant, Mahesh Shinde, Abdul Sattar, Sandipanrao Bhumre, Bharatshet Gogawale, Sanjay Shirsat, Yamini Jadhav, Lata Chandrakant, Anil Babar, Prakash Surve and Balaji Kinikar.

Taking to Twitter, Shinde who is currently in Guwahati said that Shiv Sena cannot scare the rebels as they are "followers of Balasaheb Thackeray."

"You cannot scare us by giving the names of 12 MLAs for disqualification because we are followers of the Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray. We know the law, so we do not pay heed to threats," tweets rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde pic.twitter.com/PKD5l339Oz — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2022

Shinde has also written to the deputy speaker "regarding the reaffirmation of his appointment as the leader of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party."

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde wrote to the Deputy Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly regarding the reaffirmation of his appointment as the leader of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party & further appointment of Bharatshet Gogawale as the Chief Whip of the party. pic.twitter.com/M0yIYI7sia — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2022

Disqualify MLAs who skipped CM's meeting: Shiv Sena

"We've filed petition before the Deputy Speaker (of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly) and demanded that the membership of 12 (MLAs) should be cancelled as they didn't attend yesterday's meeting," Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant earlier said.

Only 13 MLAs attended CM Uddhav Thackeray's meeting at his family residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai, earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, the number of Maharashtra MLAs supporting Shinde has risen to 44, ANI reported.

'Floor test to decide fate of MVA govt'

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said that Maharashtra's ruling coalition MVA has decided to back Uddhav Thackeray and that a floor test is the only way to decide whether "the government has a majority or not."

“Vidhan Sabha is the only way to ascertain whether there is a majority or not. I have seen a similar situation in Maharashtra several times. I think that this government will navigate through this and the government under Uddhav Thackeray will continue. Those who have gone out have said they are unhappy about Congress-NCP,” Pawar told the media.

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge said, "We want to work together. The present Maharashtra government is doing developmental work in the state. BJP trying to destabilise the Maharashtra govt. They did the same in the past too in Karnataka."

The remarks by the NCP and Congress came on the day Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the party was ready to consider quitting the ruling alliance if the rebels return to Mumbai.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising the Shiv Sena, Congress & NCP was formed in 2019 after a fallout between the Shiv Sena and BJP.

Shinde on Wednesday had called the MVA an "unnatural alliance" and said that the Shiv Sena must walk out of it.

With inputs from agencies

