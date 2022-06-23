A video of Shinde addressing the group of rebel Sena legislators at a Guwahati hotel was released by his office

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Thursday said a "national party" has termed a rebellion led by him as "historic" and assured to provide help to MLAs who have sided with him.

A video of Shinde addressing the group of rebel Sena legislators at a Guwahati hotel was released by his office here. The video also showed the legislators unanimously authorising Shinde to take further decisions on their behalf as their group leader.

In the video, Shinde is seen saying, "Our worries and happiness are the same. We are united and victory will be ours. There is a national party, a 'mahashakti'...you know they vanquished Pakistan. That party has said that we have taken a historic decision and assured to provide all help."

#WATCH | Rebel Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLAs in Guwahati unanimously chose Eknath Shinde their leader. pic.twitter.com/tuhL93rSfV — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2022

According to ANI, a total of 42 Maharashtra MLAs are present with Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde while only 13 are with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Earlier, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly's Deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal approved the appointment of Ajay Choudhary as Shiv Sena group leader in the House replacing Shinde.

Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that CM Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra will continue. He added that a floor test is the only way to ascertain whether the government has a majority or not.

With inputs from agencies

