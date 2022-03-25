UP CM Yogi Adityanath Swearing-in Ceremony LATEST updates
Yogi Leaves for Lucknow Airport to Receive PM Modi
UP CM-designate Yogi Adityanath has left for Lucknow airport to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Yogi Adityanath Swearing-in Ceremony LIVE Updates: Adityanath will take oath in the presence of close to 70 thousand workers, besides dignitaries from across the country including Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Shah and BJP President JP Nadda.
UP CM-designate Yogi Adityanath has left for Lucknow airport to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Roads leading to Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, the venue for the event, have been decorated with lights. Cut-outs of Modi, Shah and Adityanath are in place.
Political bigwigs
PM Modi, senior BJP leaders including CMs from other states, and dignitaries from across different fields will attend the swearing-in ceremony at a Lucknow stadium on Friday. Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh will also attend.
Industrialists, famous personalities
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and 60 other business tycoons have also been invited. Yoga guru Ramdev, "The Kashmir Files" director Vivek Agnihotri and actor Anupam Kher are on the list.
Opposition leaders
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary, who fought the polls as allies, said they won't attend the event. Invites were sent to the state's opposition leaders, UP BJP general secretary J P S Rathore confirmed to PTI.
Seers
Adityanath has personally sent invitations to over 50 seers, including those from Ayodhya, Mathura and Varanasi, party leaders said. Vishwa Hindu Parishad's state-level functionary Dinesh Shankar said prominent seers, along with members of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, have been invited.
Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party held special prayers in temples across the state on Friday in the run up to the oath taking ceremony of the newly elected government.
BJP's State General Secretary Govind Narayan Shukla told 'PTI' that the workers have come out for the swearing-in ceremony after performing prayers and havan in temples across the state between 8 and 9 am.
According to the news received from Varanasi, before attending the swearing-in ceremony of Yogi Adityanath government, BJP office-bearers and workers in Varanasi also prayed in various temples and sought blessings for the government.
Three-layered security has been put in place at the Lucknow stadium with close to 8,000 personnel of the Uttar Pradesh Police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), as well as the Special Task Force (STF) and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) manning the venue of the swearing-in ceremony.
News agency PTI reported that access to the venue is being regulated by ATS commandos. CCTV cameras have also been installed, the live feed of which is being monitored by senior officials stationed in the control room.
Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar has said that drones have been put on standby as well.
The party has zeroed in on a venue that fits the occasion. Adityanath will take oath at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. We tell you why it’s no run-of-the-mill choice.
Keeping with BJP’s tradition of renaming structures, the Ekana Stadium was renamed after the party stalwart Vajpayee in 2018. Ekana means “Vishu” and after Adityanath came to power in UP, he decided to dedicate the state-of-the-art ground to the former prime minister.
Yogi Adityanath is set to be sworn in as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for a second time on today, at 4 pm.
Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Time: 4 pm
Yogi Adityanath will be sworn in as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in a grand ceremony at 4:00 pm at Lucknow’s Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium today, 25 March. Along with Adityanath, some of his cabinet ministers will also be sworn in.
Lucknow | People gather at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium for swearing-in ceremony of Yogi Adityanath as Uttar Pradesh CM for the second time. pic.twitter.com/s6QdoQAolY— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 25, 2022
Uttar Pradesh | Head priest of Gorakhpur temple performs special puja ahead of oath-taking ceremony of CM-designate Yogi Adityanath pic.twitter.com/SoyweDnxLk— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 25, 2022
Yogi Adityanath Swearing-in Ceremony LATEST Updates: It’s a big day for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh. Yogi Adityanath will be sworn-in as the chief minister of the state after a historic win in the state Assembly elections. As Adityanath rises up the ranks, the event is expected to be grand.
The BJP retained power in the state by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies — 41.29 per cent vote share — in the recently held Assembly election.
On Thursday, senior office-bearers of the ruling party, including UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh, general secretary Govind Narayan Shukla, JPS Rathore and Amarpal Maurya, visited the stadium to oversee preparations and seating arrangements for the party workers.
Ahead of the event, Lucknow Traffic Police on Thursday issued a traffic diversion plan, which will be in effect till 10 pm on Friday.
"All vehicles except the attendee vehicles will be diverted to other routes in the city. Traffic from Ayodhya to Barabanki would be diverted to Chinhut circle," stated an official release by Lucknow Traffic Police. Traffic from the city to Bareilly will be diverted towards Hazrat Ganj circle where they can take an exit from the jail road.
All civil vehicles including public transport would be completely restricted around the stadium. Separate route diversion and parking spaces have been allotted by the officials so as to keep the traffic in check.
In Lucknow, all the crossings will be decorated with flowers and lights. The stretch from the airport to the stadium and from the stadium to BJP state headquarters will also be decorated and illuminated.
The main stage will have a massive banner featuring Modi, Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Shah and Adityanath. Besides the stadium chairs, 20,000 chairs have been placed on the turf to accommodate the invitees.
The proceedings of the ceremony will be shown live on a large LED wall so that the audience can view them clearly.
Adityanath was elected as leader of the BJP legislature party in UP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah
After leading the BJP to a thumping victory in the just-concluded elections, Adityanath will lead the country’s most populous and politically crucial state for the second time consecutively as its chief minister