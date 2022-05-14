Politics

Who is Manik Saha, the dentist who replaced Biplab Deb as Tripura chief minister

A dentist by profession, 69-year-old Saha was elected as a Rajya Sabha MP from Tripura last month. He will take oath at 11:30 am on 15 May

FP Staff May 14, 2022 20:20:32 IST
Who is Manik Saha, the dentist who replaced Biplab Deb as Tripura chief minister

Tripura's new CM Manik Saha (in the middle) with Biplab Deb (R) on 14 May, 2022. Twitter/@DrManikSaha2

Tripura Bharatiya Janata Party president Manik Saha on Saturday replaced Biplab Deb as the chief minister of the state.

His appointment came just hours after Deb resigned.

Saha among other things is faced with the task of leading the BJP in the 2023 Tripura elections.

Who is Manik Saha?

A dentist by profession, Saha was elected as a Rajya Sabha MP from Tripura last month.

The northeastern state sends only one member to the upper house of the parliament.

"I was a common worker of the party and will continue to be to be so," the 69-year-old said after his appointment.

 

Saha who is a professor and head of the department of the Tripura Medical College and BR Ambedkar Memorial Teaching Hospital in Agartala, joined BJP in 2016, NDTV reported.

Saha is a close associate of Biplab Deb who took to Twitter to congratulate his successor, the report added.

According to his official biodata on the Rajya Sabha website, Saha was born in Tripura's capital Agartala in 1953. He was educated at the Government Dental College, Patna, and King Georges' Medical University, Lucknow.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 14, 2022 21:21:05 IST

TAGS:

also read

TPSC Recruitment 2022: Registration window open for 22 Assistant Professor vacancies; check direct link
India

TPSC Recruitment 2022: Registration window open for 22 Assistant Professor vacancies; check direct link

The eligible candidates will be shortlisted following two rounds of evaluation- a written test and a personal interview round

TRB Tripura Recruitment 2022: Registration starts tomorrow for 300 PGT vacancies, check details
India

TRB Tripura Recruitment 2022: Registration starts tomorrow for 300 PGT vacancies, check details

TRB will run the recruitment drive to fill up a total of 300 vacancies in four subjects including Sociology, Economics, Geography and Psychology

24 Rohingyas held in Tripura's Unakoti
India

24 Rohingyas held in Tripura's Unakoti

Acting on a tip-off, BSF intercepted three cars at Jiturdighipar check-gate on Monday evening, police said