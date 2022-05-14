Who is Manik Saha, the dentist who replaced Biplab Deb as Tripura chief minister

A dentist by profession, 69-year-old Saha was elected as a Rajya Sabha MP from Tripura last month. He will take oath at 11:30 am on 15 May

Tripura Bharatiya Janata Party president Manik Saha on Saturday replaced Biplab Deb as the chief minister of the state.

His appointment came just hours after Deb resigned.

Saha among other things is faced with the task of leading the BJP in the 2023 Tripura elections.

Who is Manik Saha?

A dentist by profession, Saha was elected as a Rajya Sabha MP from Tripura last month.

The northeastern state sends only one member to the upper house of the parliament.

"I was a common worker of the party and will continue to be to be so," the 69-year-old said after his appointment.

Being elected as Legislative Party Leader met the Hon'ble Governor at Raj Bhavan and submitted the claim to form the government with the letter of support from my party legislatures. pic.twitter.com/74GMKTv69H — Dr Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) May 14, 2022

Saha who is a professor and head of the department of the Tripura Medical College and BR Ambedkar Memorial Teaching Hospital in Agartala, joined BJP in 2016, NDTV reported.

Saha is a close associate of Biplab Deb who took to Twitter to congratulate his successor, the report added.

Congratulations and best wishes to @DrManikSaha2 ji on being elected as the legislature party leader. I believe under PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision and leadership Tripura will prosper. pic.twitter.com/s0VF1FznWW — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) May 14, 2022

According to his official biodata on the Rajya Sabha website, Saha was born in Tripura's capital Agartala in 1953. He was educated at the Government Dental College, Patna, and King Georges' Medical University, Lucknow.



