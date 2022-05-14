BJP state unit president Manik Saha named Tripura chief minister
Saha was credited for the BJP's victory in all thirteen civic bodies in the polls held in November 2021 in Tripura
After Biplab Deb stepped down as the Tripura chief minister on Saturday, state unit president and Rajya Sabha MP Manik Saha was appointed to the post after a meeting of the legislative party.
श्री @DrManikSaha2 जी को त्रिपुरा भाजपा विधायक दल का नेता चुने जाने की बहुत-बहुत बधाई। मुझे पूर्ण विश्वास है कि आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के मार्गदर्शन और आपके नेतृत्व में त्रिपुरा विकास की नई ऊंचाइयों पर पहुँचेगा।#Tripura pic.twitter.com/b6qKAKPd5m
— Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) May 14, 2022
Saha was credited for the BJP's victory in all thirteen civic bodies in the polls held in November 2021 in Tripura.
Earlier, Deb submitted his resignation to the governor on Saturday a year ahead of the end of his term.
He went to New Delhi and met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday for a confabulation on the party's affairs in the Northeastern state. There have been rumours of infighting within the BJP's state unit.
Deb had become the chief minister of the state after the BJP won the 2018 Tripura polls, ending the 25-year-long rule of the Left Front government.
With input from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
TPSC Recruitment 2022: Registration window open for 22 Assistant Professor vacancies; check direct link
The eligible candidates will be shortlisted following two rounds of evaluation- a written test and a personal interview round
TRB Tripura Recruitment 2022: Registration starts tomorrow for 300 PGT vacancies, check details
TRB will run the recruitment drive to fill up a total of 300 vacancies in four subjects including Sociology, Economics, Geography and Psychology
24 Rohingyas held in Tripura's Unakoti
Acting on a tip-off, BSF intercepted three cars at Jiturdighipar check-gate on Monday evening, police said