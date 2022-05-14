BJP state unit president Manik Saha named Tripura chief minister

Saha was credited for the BJP's victory in all thirteen civic bodies in the polls held in November 2021 in Tripura

After Biplab Deb stepped down as the Tripura chief minister on Saturday, state unit president and Rajya Sabha MP Manik Saha was appointed to the post after a meeting of the legislative party.

Saha was credited for the BJP's victory in all thirteen civic bodies in the polls held in November 2021 in Tripura.

Earlier, Deb submitted his resignation to the governor on Saturday a year ahead of the end of his term.

He went to New Delhi and met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday for a confabulation on the party's affairs in the Northeastern state. There have been rumours of infighting within the BJP's state unit.

Deb had become the chief minister of the state after the BJP won the 2018 Tripura polls, ending the 25-year-long rule of the Left Front government.

With input from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.