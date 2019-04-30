When India voted in Phase 4 of Lok Sabha polls: An hour-by-hour look at when states went to the polls

The fourth phase of the 17th Lok Sabha elections was held on Monday across 71 parliamentary seats in nine states. The average turnout reported was 64 percent.

In the heartland states, where the BJP had won 30 out of 32 seats in 2014, 67.73 percent turnout was recorded in Rajasthan (13 seats), 58.56 percent in Uttar Pradesh (13 seats) and 67.09 percent in Madhya Pradesh (6 seats), according to the Election Commission.

West Bengal recorded a high turnout at 76.66 in the eight seats though clashes broke out between supporters of TMC and BJP in Nanoor, Rampurhat, Nalhati and Suri areas of Birbhum seat, leaving several people injured.

The stakes are high for the BJP which had won 56 of these 72 constituencies in the 2014 polls. About 12.79 crore people were eligible for voting in the fourth phase. With this round, polling has been completed in 374 seats out of 543.

With inputs from PTI

