What drunk Bhagwant Mann, what liquor scam? Arvind Kejriwal sniffs controversy all around

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal again came to shield leader of his party, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann who was allegedly deplaned in Frankfurt for being “totally drunk”. He termed the allegation “fake” and went out to praise Mann calling him the honest CM the state ever got.

Addressing AAP’s town hall meeting in Gujarat’s Vadodara, Kejriwal said: “After 75 years, Punjab has got a hardcore honest, hardworking man as the chief minister. For the past six months, Bhagwant Mann has been doing a fabulous job.”

He further claimed, “Those who are opposing Bhagwant Mann are spreading fake information. Just because they are not able to find any negative point in his work, hence spreading fake, baseless information and resorting to mud-slinging.”

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann deplaned in Frankfurt for being “drunk”

On Sunday, Mann skipped his scheduled flight to Delhi from Frankfurt last-minute as he was allegedly deplaned for being in an inebriated state.

He was on a trip to Germany from 11 to 18 September and AAP said that he allegedly delayed his departure as he was reportedly unwell.

“Mr. Mann was a little unwell and he would catch a flight later from Frankfurt and would be back,” AAP’s director of media communication Chander Suta Dogra had said.

However, AAP’s statement did not sync with eyewitnesses who said Mann had boarded “totally drunk” and was unable to even stand without support of his wife and security guards.

“Lufthansa folks deplaned him saying he is intoxicated and can’t fly as per rules,” an eyewitness said.

Another eyewitness said that the Frankfurt-Delhi Lufthansa flight was already delayed by “three hours” because of a late inbound flight and an aircraft change.

The person went on to say that the flight got delayed further because of a heated exchange between some passengers and the cabin crew.

“A person donning a white kurta-pyjama and resembling Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann entered the aircraft along with other passengers… after some time four or five of them left the aircraft,” another eyewitness said.

Bhagwant Mann ‘shamed’ Punjabis all over the globe’: Sukhbir Singh Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal said reports of Mann being deplaned from Lufthansa flight as he was “too drunk to walk” have “embarrassed and shamed Punjabis all over the globe”.

“Disturbing media reports quoting co-passengers say Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was deplaned from Lufthansa flight as he was too drunk to walk. And it led to a 4-hour flight delay. He missed AAP’s national convention. These reports have embarrassed and shamed Punjabis all over the globe,” Badal said.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation, meanwhile, has said it will probe the allegations against Mann. Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, “This was international soil. We will have to make sure we verify facts. It is up to Lufthansa to provide data. I’ll certainly, based on request sent to me, look into it.”

With inputs from agencies

