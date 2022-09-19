'Shamed Punjabis all over the globe': Sukhbir Singh Badal slams CM Mann over reports of being deplaned for being drunk

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal also expressed shock over the Punjab government's silence over reports involving Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

New Delhi: Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal Monday said the reports of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann being deplaned from Lufthansa flight as he was “too drunk to walk” have “embarrassed and shamed Punjabis all over the globe”.

In a post on Twitter, former Deputy CM of Punjab, Badal said: “Disturbing media reports quoting co-passengers say Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was deplaned from Lufthansa flight as he was too drunk to walk. And it led to a 4-hour flight delay. He missed AAP’s national convention. These reports have embarrassed & shamed Punjabis all over the globe.”

Badal also expressed shock over the Punjab government’s silence over reports involving Chief Minister Mann.

He also said that Kejriwal should come clean on the issue.

Badal also asked the Government to raise the issue with its German counterpart if Mann was was deplaned in Frankfurt.

“Shockingly, Punjab government is mum over these reports involving their Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Arvind Kejriwal needs to come clean on this issue. Government of India must step in as this involves Punjabi and national pride. If he was deplaned, GoI must raise the issue with its German counterpart,” Badal tweeted.

Mann, who was on a trip to Germany from 11 to 18 September, had to skip his scheduled flight from Frankfurt to Delhi last-minute on Sunday as he was allegedly deplaned for being in an inebriated state.

Though AAP's director of media communication Chander Suta Dogra said Mann was a little unwell, eyewitnesses said that Mann boarded the Lufthansa’s LH 760 flight to Delhi "totally drunk" and was unable to even stand without support of his wife and security guards.

“Lufthansa folks deplaned him saying he is intoxicated and can't fly as per rules,” the eyewitness said.

Another eyewitness said the Frankfurt-Delhi Lufthansa flight was already running behind by "three hours" due to a late inbound flight and an aircraft change, it further got delayed because of a heated exchange between some passengers and the cabin crew.

"A person donning a white kurta-pyjama and resembling Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann entered the aircraft along with other passengers… after some time four or five of them left the aircraft," a report by The Hindu quoted the eyewitness saying.

Notably, Mann was in Germany between 11 and 18 September to attract investments and strategic tie-ups in sectors including renewable energy, car manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, advanced agricultural practices. He had held meetings with leading companies like BMW and was scheduled to visit Munich, Frankfurt and Berlin.

