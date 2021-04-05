West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Bagnan profile: TMC's Arunava Sen currently represents constituency

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Bagnan constituency had a total of 1,80,932 registered voters

Bagnan Assembly Election 2021: Bagnan constituency is located in the Howrah district of West Bengal. It is part of the Uluberia Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,80,932 registered voters.

As per orders of the Delimitation Commission, Bagnan constituency) is composed of Bagnan II community development block, and Bagnan I, Bagnan II, Bangalpur, Haturia I, Haturia II and Khalore gram panchayats of Bagnan I community development block.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Bagnan in the previous Assembly election was 85.95 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, Arunava Sen of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) was declared the winner from the Bagnan seat. Sen received 97,834 votes as against 67,637 votes won by his nearest opponent Mina Mukherjee Ghosh of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). Ghosh was defeated by 30,197 votes.

In 2011 as well, the TMC retained the seat by fielding Sen against Akkel Ali Khan of the CPM. Khan was the runner up and lost the electoral battle by a margin of 19,270 votes or 12.47 percent.

On 26 February, the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry.

Elections for the West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on 27 March. The second phase of West Bengal's Assembly elections has been scheduled for 1 April and will cover 30 constituencies, followed by the third phase on 6 April for 31 seats, the fourth on 10 April for 44 constituencies, the fifth on 17 April for 45 seats, sixth for 43 seats on 22 April, seventh phase on 26 April for 36 seats and last and eighth phase on 29 April for 35 seats.

The results of the election will be declared on 2 May.

The state is held by the AITC with an absolute majority, with Mamata Banerjee on her second consecutive term as chief minister. The ruling party is fighting a pitched battle with archrival BJP, while the Congress-led alliance is also a key player in the fray.