WATCH: After Rishi Sunak's win in Britain, Asaduddin Owaisi wishes to see 'hijab-wearing Muslim girl as India's PM'
Asaduddin Owaisi also attacked the BJP and said that it is against halal meat and other lifestyle aspects of Muslims. He further alleged that the BJP is against Muslim's identity
New Delhi: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that he wishes too see a hijab wearing girl become India’s prime minister in future. His remarks came when he was asked for his comments on Indian-origin Rishi Sunak becoming the first Hindu prime minister of the United Kingdom.
“I wish to see girl with hijab as the Prime Minister of India,” Owaisi said on Tuesday during a media briefing at Vijayapura (Bijapur) in Karnataka during his campaign for the five party candidates contesting in the municipal corporation polls there.
Referring Sunak becoming non-Britisher to become the Prime Minister of the UK, Owaisi said: “They have their own democracy, they may change the PM. It is their problem. But there is a prohibition on wearing hijab. I have been telling, Inshallah, during my life or after my life there will be a situation where one hijab wearing girl will become India’s Prime Minister.”
Earlier in February, when the hijab protests were underway in Karnataka, the AIMIM president had asked Muslim women to not fear anyone and wear ‘burqa’ and ‘hijab’.
Owaisi attacks PM Modi, BJP
During his address to media on Tuesday, Owaisi attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that it is against halal meat and other lifestyle aspects of Muslims. He further alleged that the BJP is against Muslim's identity.
Owaisi also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of doing only "lip service" with his slogan of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas'. He claimed that "the ground reality is completely different as BJP's agenda is to kill the pluralism of the country."
Karnataka hijab row: Split verdict by Supreme Court
On October 13, the Supreme Court passed a split judgement on a bunch of pleas challenging restriction on Muslim girl students in Karnataka wearing hijab in education institutes in the state.
Justice Hemant Gupta upheld the ban and ruled that hijab is not an essential religious practice, while Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia struck down the ban, saying education of the girl child is most important.
The matter has been referred to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) for appropriate direction and constituting an appropriate larger bench.
