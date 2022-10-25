New Delhi: “As equal citizens, Indian Muslims enjoy freedoms that are unthinkable in any other so called Islamic country,” says IAS officer and a deputy secretary in the Union Ministry of Culture Shah Faesal, giving a fitting response to former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s allegation of ‘divisive laws’ in India.

‘It’s possible only in India’

Taking to Twitter, Faesal gave his own example and said: “It’s possible only in India that a Muslim youth from Kashmir can go on to top the Indian Civil Service exam, rise to top echelons of the government, then fall apart with the government and still be rescued and taken back by the same government.”

“My own life-story is about a journey, shoulder to shoulder, with each fellow citizen of this nation of 1.3 Billion people, where I have felt owned, respected, encouraged and at times pampered at every step of the way. That’s India,” he added.

Faesal who had who resigned from his post in 2018 and was reinstated in April this year, has been posted as a deputy secretary in the Union Ministry of Culture.

He had floated the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) party. Faesal was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) immediately after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that gave the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

For the unversed, Faesal was one of the founding members of the J&K People’s Movement, and had also moved a petition in the Supreme Court against government’s decision on Article 370.

"Shah Faesal who was recommended for central deputation by the ministry of home affairs has been selected for appointment as deputy secretary in the Ministry of Culture, Delhi under the central staffing scheme for a period of four years from the date of taking over charge of the post,” the order issued by director department of Personnel and Training, Ranjit Kumar stated.

'Indian democracy never discriminates ethnic and religious minorities from the rest'

Faesal said that Rishi Saunak's appointment as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom might be a surprise for Pakistan, "where the Constitution bars non-Muslims from top posts in the Government."

He went on to say that in the Indian democracy has "never discriminated ethnic and religious minorities from the rest."

"From Maulana Azad to Dr. Manmohan Singh and Dr. Zakir Hussain to HE President Droupadi Murmu, India has always been THE land of equal opportunity and the road to the top is open to all. Won't be wrong if I say I have been to the mountain top and seen it for myself," Faesal said.

Mehbooba Mufti criticises Indian govt over 'discriminatory laws like NRC and CAA'

Minutes after India-origin Rishi Sunak made way to become first Hindu UK Prime Minister, Mufti said that it was proud moment to have him at the top post of Britain, but alleged that India is "still shackled by divisive and discriminatory laws like NRC and CAA."

In a tweet, on Monday, Mufti said, "Proud moment that UK will have its first Indian origin PM. While all of India rightly celebrates, it would serve us well to remember that while the UK has accepted an ethnic minority member as its PM, we are still shackled by divisive & discriminatory laws like NRC & CAA," Mufti tweeted.

