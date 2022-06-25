'Want to save Shiv Sena from python MVA,' says Eknath Shinde as 16 rebel MLAs receive disqualification notice

Shinde's appeal came after Sena workers loyal to party president and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray staged protests against the rebel MLAs

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Saturday said Shiv Sena workers should understand that he was fighting to save the party from the clutches of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Shinde's appeal came after Sena workers loyal to party president and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray staged protests against the rebel MLAs led by him by defacing their banners, hurling stones in some places and vandalising the office of an MLA in Pune.

In a tweet in Marathi, Shinde, who is camping in Guwahati with his group of MLAs, said, My dear Shiv Sena workers, try to understand the machinations of the MVA. I am fighting for rescuing the Shiv Sena and Sena workers from the clutches of the python of the MVA.

"I dedicate this fight to the interest of Shiv Sena workers," he added.

Shinde and his supporters have said earlier that they want the Sena to pull out of the "unnatural" Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition with the Congress and NCP.

The MVA was formed in 2019 after a fallout between the Shiv Sena and the BJP.

Deputy speaker serves disqualification notice to rebel MLAs

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra Assembly deputy speaker served a disqualification notice to 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs belonging to Shinde's camp.

All the 16 MLAs to whom the disqualification notice has been issued have been asked to file their written replies by 27 June, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, Shinde told CNN-News18 that "there will be no separate Shiv Sena faction" comprising rebel MLAs.

This came after reports said that the dissidents have formed a new group called 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'. Earlier, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray accused the rebels of "trying to break Shiv Sena."

With inputs from agencies

