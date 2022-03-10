Assembly Election Results 2022: The exit polls predicted AAP to win in Punjab while Uttarakhand is expected to be a close race.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) looked set for a clean sweep in Punjab having taken a lead in 89 of the 117 assembly seats after early rounds of vote counting on Thursday, with Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal and former CM Amarinder Singh among the bigwigs who were trailing.

The Congress was leading in 16 seats, SAD in seven and BJP four, according to trends available at 11:40 am. An Independent candidate was ahead in one seat.

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and majority of his ministers were trailing.

Channi trailed narrowly from his Chamkaur Sahib seat, where he is sitting MLA, as well as Bhadaur, the second seat from where he had entered the fray.

Former CMs Parkash Singh Badal, Amarinder Singh and Rajinder Kaur Bhattal also trailed.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal was also behind in his Jalalabad seat by a margin of over 8,000 votes over his nearest rival and AAP candidate Jagdeep Kamboj.

According to the Election Commission website at 11:30 am, in Lambi, former chief minister and sitting MLA Parkash Singh Badal was trailing behind his nearest AAP rival Gurmeet Singh Khudian by a margin of over 5,200 votes.

In Patiala Urban, where Punjab Lok Congress chief and former CM Amarinder Singh is the sitting MLA, AAP candidate Ajit Pal Singh Kohli was leading by a margin of 12,525 votes.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia were trailing from Amritsar East seat. Jeevan Jyot Kaur of AAP was in the lead. Sidhu is the sitting MLA from Amritsar East.

BJP ahead in Uttarakhand

The ruling BJP secured a comfortable lead in Uttarakhand with its candidates ahead in 43 assembly seats while the main opposition Congress was ahead in 23 seats.

BJP's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was narrowly behind Bhuwan Chandra Kapri of the Congress by just 16 votes in Khatima.

BSP and Independent candidates were ahead on two seats each, the Election Commission said.

Other prominent candidates trailing in their respective seats included Congress veteran and former CM Harish Rawat, who was behind Mohan Singh Bisht of the BJP by 10,994 votes in Lalkuan and Subodh Uniyal of the BJP who was trailing Om Gopal Rawat of the Congress in Narendranagar by 1,262 votes.

Yashpal Arya, who had returned to the Congress ahead of the polls, was also behind BJP's Rajesh Kumar in Bajpur by 1,420 votes.

The ruling BJP is seeking a second consecutive term in office, something which has never happened in the state's 21-year history.

Punjab

In what comes as a surprise, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is all set to script history in Punjab.

If exit polls are to be believed, the AAP which fielded Bhagwant Mann as its CM face will unseat the Congress which is led by chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi. This will mark the party's political foray outside Delhi.

High political drama ensued ahead of the elections in the Congress camp. Late last year, Captain Amarinder Singh who led Congress to victory in 2017 was removed as the CM.

He was replaced by Channi who became the first Dalit CM of Punjab.

It was a strategic move by the Congress. 33 per cent of Punjab's total population belongs to the Dalit community.

As for Singh, he formed his own party called the Punjab Lok Congress which fought the polls in alliance with the BJP.

The saffron party's former ally Shiromani Akali Dal teamed up with the Bahujan Samaj Party while both the Congress and AAP decided to go solo.

Issues that dominated the polls were farmers' protests, sacrilege incidents, and cases related to the sand mafia.

Exit poll predictions

There are a total of 117 Assembly seats in Punjab. The majority mark is 59.

India Today-Axis My India poll has predicted 76-90 seats for AAP, 19-31 seats for the Congress and 1-4 seats for the BJP.

Similarly, Today's Chanakya predicted 100 seats for AAP, 10 for Congress, and one for BJP. Pollsters have said that the trends indicate strong anti-incumbency in the border state.

Uttarakhand

In the hill state, it's going to be a neck and neck fight between the ruling BJP led by chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and the Congress which is led by former CM Harish Rawat.

In 2021, BJP replaced three CMs in four months until it settled for Dhami who is an MLA from the Khatima constituency.

In its manifesto, the ruling BJP promised government jobs, free LPG cylinders, and infrastructural development. Its main competitor Congress also focused on employment.

Exit poll predictions

The Uttarakhand Assembly has 70 seats while the majority mark is 36.

The exit polls have given mixed results. Some indicated that the state will remain saffron while others predicted a hung assembly.

According to India Today-Axis My India and Today's Chanakya polls, BJP will get a majority.

In contrast, ABP News C-Voter has predicted a majority for Congress.

2017 election results

In 2017, Congress won 77 of 117 seats in Punjab while AAP came a distant second with 20 seats.

In Uttarakhand, the BJP won 57 of 70 seats while the Congress won 11 seats and independent candidates won the remaining two.

With inputs from agencies

