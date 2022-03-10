UP Assembly elections result 2022: How Om Prakash Rajbhar and his SBSP have fared in Uttar Pradesh

A key ally of the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022, chief of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party {SBSP} Om Prakash Rajbhar has been giving a tough contest to BJP candidate Kalicharan in the Zahoorabad constituency in Ghazipur district.

According to the website of the Election Commission of India, Rajbhar was leading with a difference of 25,705 votes till 5.30 pm.

The sitting MLA from Zahoorabad has so far gained 65,579 votes, a voteshare of 45.93 per cent, compared to his BJP rival, Kalicharan, who secured 39,874 votes, nearly 28 per cent vote share.

Kalicharan, a former BSP leader who jumped ship to BJP in December, won the Zahoorabad seat twice, in 2002 and 2007, on a BSP ticket.

A former SP leader, Shadab Fatima, was contesting at the third position with 31,843 votes with a BSP ticket, according to the ECI website. She was elected from the constituency in 2012, defeating Kalicharan.

Rajbhar’s party, SBSP, fielded 17 candidates in the UP Assembly elections and six were leading in their respective seats at 6.15pm.

SBSP’s Abbas Ansari was leading with 104959 votes from Mau constituency seat. He secured a safe margin of nearly 39,000 votes between himself and BJP’s Ashok Kumar Singh.

Hansu Ram from Belthara Road captured voteshare of 40.03 per cent with 60,148 votes, barely some 5,000 votes more than his rival from BJP, Chhathu Ram.

Zafrabad’s Jagadish Narayan was also barely ahead of BJP’s Harendra Pratap Singh with 90,620 votes in his pocket and a margin of a little more than 6,000 votes.

Bedi from Jakhanian was also leading with more than 43 per cent votes share at 5.30 pm. He was winning with a gap of more than 16,000 between his closest competitor, BJP’s Ramraj.

Dudhram from Mahadewa constituency was leading with 67742 votes, with a margin of barely 1,800 votes against BJP's Ravi.

Who is Om Prakash Rajbhar and what is his party’s history in UP politics:



Rajbhar has been in active politics since at least 2002 when he founded the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party.

The party has fielded candidates in four General Elections since 2004 and each Bihar and Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections since.

It wasn’t until UP Assembly elections of 2017 when SBSP won four seats out of eight that it contested.

As an ally of BJP, Rajbhar was given a cabinet seat in the Yogi government.

Rajbhar was made the Minister of Backward Welfare.

In 2019, he was sacked from the cabinet over allegations of anti-alliance activities.

With inputs from agencies

