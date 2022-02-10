UP Assembly elections 2022: Look at unfolding of politics in Uttar Pradesh since it first went to polls 70 years ago

Since 1952, the state of Uttar Pradesh has only seen three chief ministers — Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati — complete their full term

As Uttar Pradesh goes to polls in the first of the seven-phase elections, it is also celebrating a milestone in electoral history of India.

The first phase of the UP elections is coinciding with the 70th anniversary of legislative Assembly elections.

According to the Election Commission, the first Assembly election in UP was held on 28 March, 1952, a day after Punjab conducted the polls on 27 March.

Take a look back at how the voters of UP have voted from 1952 to 2017.

2017: The election to the 17th Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly was held from 11 February to 8 March 2017 in seven phases. This election saw a voter turnout of 61.04 per cent compared to 59.4 per cent in the previous election.

The BJP won the election by a landslide, securing a total of 312 seats. The alliance, in total, had won 325 seats.

The alliance included Apna Dal (Sonelal) led by Anupriya Patel and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party headed by Om Prakash Rajbhar. Apna Dal had won nine seats and SBSP four.

These polls proved to be disastrous for the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party as it was able to win just 47 of the total 403 seats. The SP and Congress had contested the election together and the alliance had won a total of just 54 seats, meaning the Congress was nearly wiped out and bagged just seven seats.

Meanwhile, Mayawati's BSP won just 19 seats in the 2017 polls, while RLD could barely open its account winning just one seat in the last election.

2012: The Samajwadi Party ousted Bahujan Samaj Party from power in Uttar Pradesh in the Assembly elections in 2017. The Samajwadi Party bagged 224 of the 403 seats in this election, while the BSP, which was the incumbent party, only won 80 seats.

On the other hand, the BJP managed only 15 per cent of total votes polled, down from 32.51 per cent in 1996 Assembly polls to 20.12 per cent in 2002 Assembly polls to 16.97 per cent vote share in 2007 Assembly polls.

BJP, which won 47 seats in the election, also lost four seats from its last tally of 51 seats in 2007, down from its tally of 88 in the 2002 Assembly polls.

2007: The election held in this year proved to be significant for many reasons. It was the first time that a chief minister elected had been able to complete their tenure. The performance of the BSP under Mayawati exceeded even what the exit polls had suggested. The party was able to wrest an absolute majority of 206 seats out of a total 403 in the Assembly.

The SP, BJP and the Congress were able to win only 97, 51 and 22 seats respectively.

2002: The 2002 elections came following a spell of 56 days of President’s Rule from 3 March to 2 May 2002. On 29 August, Mulayam Singh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party was sworn in as chief minister with the support of BSP dissidents and ran the government until 2007.

1996-1987: Uttar Pradesh witnessed political upheaval in these years, with chief ministers having to step down and even the imposition of President’s Rule. Issues such as Mandal and Ayodhya Ram Mandir also cropped up in these years, having massive ramifications on state as well as national politics. It was during this period that Jagdambika Pal of the Congress (he is now a BJP MP in the Lok Sabha) lasted only 48 hours.

1987-1980: In the period preceding the 1989 polls, UP saw six chief ministers. In 1980 election, the Congress won 309 of 425 seats. Raja of Manda Vishwanath Pratap Singh was made the chief minister. The Raja of Manda, however, could occupy the chair only for a little more than two years.

1980-1977: In 1977, after Emergency was withdrawn, fresh elections were held in Uttar Pradesh and the Janata Party, riding on an anti-Indira Gandhi wave secured 352 of the 425 Assembly seats. Ram Naresh Yadav became the chief minister in 1977, but was replaced by Banarasi Das in less than two years.

1977-1970: The Congress fell short of majority in the 1967 elections and UP saw an alliance government coming to power, led by Jat leader Charan Singh of the Bharatiya Kranti Dal (BKD). The alliance comprised Jana Sangh, CPI(M), Republican Party of India, Swatantra Party and Praja Socialist Party, besides BKD and Independents.

This government, however, lasted less than one year. Fresh elections were held in 1969 after a year of President's Rule. The Congress failed to secure a majority once again, but managed to form the government. It returned to power in 1974 with a majority.

The game of musical chairs, however, continued and UP saw six chief ministers and four stints of President's Rule in eight years since 1969, the last two being the important years that saw the Indira Gandhi government at the Centre imposing Emergency in the country.

1967-1952: Govind Ballabh Pant of the Congress became the chief minister in after the 1957 elections but was replaced in 1960 by Chandra Bhanu Gupta.

The Congress ruled the state for 15 years and UP saw five chief ministers during the period. Among them was Sucheta Kriplani, India’s first woman chief minister.

1952: This was when the first Uttar Pradesh Assembly election was held and the Congress won 388 seats. Govind Ballabh Pant was sworn in as the chief minister. But, in less than three years, Pant was incorporated into the Union Cabinet.

With inputs from agencies

