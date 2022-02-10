UP Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: All eyes on Jat stronghold as Phase 1 voting begins; 623 candidates in fray

UP Assembly Election 2022 Phase I Voting LIVE Updates: Covering the Jat-dominant belt of western UP, the first phase will see a total of 58 constituencies across 11 districts goes to polls on Thursday

Voting will start at 7 am in these constituencies according to the guidelines of the Election Commission to ensure COVID-safe polls. The polling will end at 6 pm.

The Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh will kick off on Thursday with voting for the first phase beginning in 58 constituencies across 11 districts in western part of the state.

The first phase of the Assembly election in the rich sugarcane and potato belts as well as the industrial regions close to Delhi, will test the chemistry of the RLD-SP alliance, the grit of the BJP’s incumbent ‘double engine’ government and most importantly, the impact of the farmers protest.

Kairana has been at the centre of political squabble and has emerged as a critical point of focus in the UP polls. The BJP brought up the issue of ‘mass exodus’ from the region, against the Samajwadi Party.

The key constituencies to watch out for include - Kairana, Muzzafarnagar, Thana Bhawan, Sardhana, Atrauli, Noida, Baghpat and Mathura .

While the fate of several BJP heavyweights, including ministers, will be decided, the polls will also be a key test for the SP-RLD alliance and whether the parties manage to consolidate their traditional ‘vote banks’ in the areas.

The districts where the elections will be held on Thursday in first phase of UP Assembly polls are Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra.

Ministers whose fate will be decided in the first phase include Shrikant Sharma, Suresh Rana, Sandeep Singh, Kapil Dev Agarwal, Atul Garg and Chowdhury Lakshmi Narain. It will also decide the fate of nine ministers in the Yogi Adityanath-led government.

People form queues at booth number 299 - at Public Inter College - in Kairana as voting for the first phase of #UttarPradeshElections begins. pic.twitter.com/GYEBLkXypH

On whether a positive outcome would be seen as a referendum on his popularity, Modi said, "BJP believes in collective leadership. It will be a referendum on our performance, intent and conduct."

"I have seen in all these states an inclination towards BJP," he said in an interview to ANI.

Ahead of the elections in five states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday exuded confidence about BJP's prospects in UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, saying the party will get "full majority" in all the contests.

All eyes will be on the Jat stronghold as they have been wedded to the BJP since the 2013 Muzzaffarnagar riots. They have even defeated their tallest leader, Chaudhry Charan Singh, in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Several X-factors are at play in the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. The most important being the anguish among farmers arising from the year-long agrarian protests. This may affect BJP's electoral equation in the region which had emerged as the party's citadel since 2014.

The ruling BJP party has fielded 17 candidates from the Jat community, while the RLD has fielded 12 Jat candidates, and the SP six. There is anger in the community over the now withdrawn farm laws; issues like the payment of sugarcane dues also have some traction.

BJP from Sardhana Assembly constituency, Sangeet Som, on Thursday said, "We are fighting on the agenda of development as we work with the mantra of 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas'. The people of the state don't want to see the politics of appeasement."

UP Assembly Election 2022 LATEST Updates: Assembly elections kicked off in western Uttar Pradesh, the state's most developed region, on Thursday, 10 February.

Covering the Jat-dominant belt of western UP, the first phase will see a total of 58 constituencies across 11 districts going to polls.

Voting will start at 7 am in these constituencies according to the guidelines of the Election Commission to ensure Covid-safe polls. The polling will end at 6 pm.

The districts where the elections will be held are Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra.

Ministers whose fate will be decided in the first phase include Shrikant Sharma, Suresh Rana, Sandeep Singh, Kapil Dev Agarwal, Atul Garg and Chowdhury Lakshmi Narain.

The canvassing for the first phase remained confined to the virtual medium due to a ban on road shows and physical rallies in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

BJP pitches for a 'double-engine' government

Leading the campaign for the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched for a double-engine government for fast-paced development while attacking the Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) combine.

The BJP, while releasing the manifesto, assured free electricity for irrigation, a job for every household and free travel for women over 60. It also promised a minimum 10-year sentence in cases of what it describes as “love jihad”.

Akhilesh claims people made up mind to vote BJP out

While Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tried to put the spotlight back on alleged "exodus" of Hindus from Kairana before 2017, SP president Akhilesh Yadav claimed that people have made up their mind to vote out the BJP from power.

The SP-RLD alliance has centred their electioneering on farmers' issues and has attacked Adityanath over poll promises.

BSP chief Mayawati, who started campaigning late, reminded people of her government's track record on law and order in the past.

The Congress under the leadership of its general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has generated interest as seen in door-to-door campaigns.

All eyes on Jat stronghold

The first phase will cover the Jat-dominated belt of western UP from where farmers had participated actively in the stir against the Centre's three agri laws in the National Capital.

As many as 623 candidates are in the fray in the first phase and around 2.27 crore people are eligible to vote in this phase.

In 2017, the BJP bagged 53 of the 58 seats, while the Samajwadi Party and the BSP had got two seats each.

One seat had gone to the Rashtriya Lok Dal.

With inputs from agencies

