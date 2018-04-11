Unnao rape: BJP's Tuhin Sinha writes to Yogi Adityanath seeking early intervention, says case 'difficult to defend'

The Unnao gang-rape case which has put focus on the state of law and order in Uttar Pradesh has also spurred voices from within the Bharatiya Janata Party to urge for prompt action from the Yogi Adityanath-led state government.

The case, in which a BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is being named by the victim as one of the main accused, has put the BJP on the back foot and has made for some unsavoury press coverage throughout the week.

BJP leader and author Tuhin A Sinha wrote a letter to Chief Minister Adityanath raising concern about the "disturbing visuals" emerging out of the case and sought early intervention from the chief minister.



"For a party that believes in VIP free culture, and has zero tolerance towards crime, this is an unnecessary controversy where we are being pushed on the back foot, while this should not have been the case at all. The visuals emerging out of UP violate our prime minister's idea of New India," Sinha told Firstpost.

Sinha, in his letter also highlighted the "casual, uncaring and arrogant attitude" of the accused MLA and urged Adityanath to ask Sengar to surrender. Pointing out that the attitude of the accused in case is making it "difficult to defend", Sinha also requested Adityanath to set an example in the Kathua rape case by taking strict and prompt action against the accused, notwithstanding his political clout.

"We have a social responsibility in such cases. Besides, politics is also about perception among other things. But over here the perception that is building up through media reports is that nothing has been done for the last ten month are so," Sinha, who has been party's Mumbai spokesperson told Firstpost.

He expressed "full faith and confidence" in Adityanath but acknowledged that an early intervention from the chief minister was the immediate need.

"When people tell me that they did not expect this from the BJP, it puts me on the defensive, whereas this shouldn’t have been the case at all," Sinha said explaining what prompted him to write the letter.

Sinha told Firstpost that the BJP is a party that "stands for women's rights" and security through the years and the Unnao case seems to be an "aberration".

"I am aware that there are anomalies in the case and that the MLA was not named in the first FIR in the case. Even so the onus is on the MLA to prove himself innocent. ​He should immediately surrender himself to the police," Sinha said.

Sengar, seen as the most prominent Thakur leader in Brahmin-dominant Unnao, has earned the reputation of being a political turncoat over the years.

Sinha refused to comment when asked whether the state government should have ensured the security of the victim's family when the accused was known to be from a politically influential family.

Reports said that Sengar is considered close to independent MLA and muscleman Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiyya. His family is also involved in politics and police sources say that while Sengar is a full-time politician, his brothers Manoj and Atul work to maintain his image of a 'bahubali' leader. Both brothers have criminal cases against them.

Adityanath had summoned the accused BJP MLA but he could not meet him. The state's home department said the girl had not named the MLA in her first complaint lodged last year, however, a Special Investigation Team has been formed to investigate the case. "It is an unfortunate incident. ADG (Police) Lucknow has been asked to probe the matter thoroughly. Those at fault — whoever they might be — will not be spared," Adityanath said.

The case came to light when the rape survivor tried to set herself on fire outside the chief minister's residence on Sunday, claiming inaction in the gang rape case. Later on Sunday, her father was picked up by police and allegedly roughed up by Atul Singh and his aides after which he died.

The incident triggered a political storm and public outrage in the state. A magisterial probe has also been ordered by the district administration.