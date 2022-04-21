Union Minister Kiren Rijiju hits out at Rahul Gandhi, says 'no party more communal than Congress'
Rahul Gandhi had taken to Twitter to hit out at the BJP government for the demolition and said that the party must 'bulldoze the hatred in their hearts instead'
New Delhi: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on 20 April, 2022, slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for calling the demolition drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area a "demolition of India's constitutional values" and said that there is no political party which is "more Communal" than the grand old party.
"I have never seen a Political Party in India which is more Communal than Congress Party. There's no difference at all between Congress Party & Muslim League or Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen," Rijiju tweeted.
Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi had taken to Twitter to hit out at the BJP government for the demolition and said that the party must "bulldoze the hatred in their hearts instead".
"This is a demolition of India's constitutional values. This is state-sponsored targeting of poor & minorities. BJP must bulldoze the hatred in their hearts instead," Gandhi tweeted.
Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) scheduled an "encroachment removal action programme", wherein illegal construction in the Jahangirpuri area was to be removed.
Later, The Supreme Court on 20 April, 2022, had asked the registry to communicate the status quo order to North Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor, North DMC Commissioner and Delhi Police commissioner and halted the demolition drive.
Earlier, an altercation between two groups erupted during a religious procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on 16 April, 2022, that left nine people injured including eight police personnel and a civilian.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of questioning Lord Ram’s existence, calls him ‘chunavi Hindu’
The party was reacting to a recent public address during which Gandhi quoted a BJP leader as saying that he did not believe in reincarnation
Mamata Banerjee to counter BJP’s Hanskhali rape findings by TMC probe into Jahangirpuri riots in Delhi
BJP fact-finding team, that visited Nadia district to get the ground report of Hanskhali gangrape, on Wednesday, submitted its preliminary report to JP Nadda and recommended dissolution of Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal
Rijiju says security agencies will handle attacks on minorities in Kashmir
There has been a spurt in attacks on civilians in Kashmir over the past two weeks. In the latest set of incidents, terrorists killed a local Rajput Hindu in Kulgam district while five other persons -- four non-local labourers and one local Kashmiri Pandit shopkeeper -- were injured in four separate attacks