Delhi Riots: Anatomy of Jahangirpuri attack on Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra

14 people have been arrested after the communal clash on Hanuman Jayanti

Violence broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in North-West Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday, leaving several police personnel injured.

Hours after communal clashes broke out, the Delhi Police arrested nine people earlier on charges of rioting and attempt to murder among others, officials said Sunday.

Special commissioner of police (law and order of northern zone) Dependra Pathak said the situation in the area is under control and confirmed the arrests.

Five more were also arrested.

In total, 14 people have been arrested after the communal clash on Hanuman Jayanti.

The police have lodged a First Information Report (FIR) under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 307 (attempt to murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 323 (causing hurt), 436 (mischief by fire), 34 (common intention) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 27 of the Arms Act at Jahangirpuri police station.

According to the FIR, the Shobha Yatra procession was going on peacefully. However, when it reached near a masjid, few people came out and started arguing with the people in the procession which led to fierce arguments and stone pelting within the procession.

The Inspector, with the help of his staff, tried to stop the stone pelting and to stop both the parties with reason. However after few minutes, sloganeering and stone pelting started again from both parties. To manage the situation, the senior officers tried to keep the peace by appealing to the parties, but one party kept on throwing stones. to keep this under control, 40 to 50 tear shells were used to disperse the crowd and to bring the situation under control.

During the stone pelting and the police firing, SI Medha Lal got injured in his left hand and 6 or 7 police officers and a civilian got severely injured. In this chaotic crowd, 4 or 5 cars were damaged and a two-wheeler was set on fire.

SI Medha Lal also claimed those attacked were shouting slogans in either Bengali or Bangladeshi dialect of Bengali.

The one who fired shots at the police have also been arrested and the pistol used have also been recovered.

Warning of strict action against rioters, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said the situation is under control and adequate additional force has been deployed in Jahangirpuri and other sensitive areas.

"In today's incident in NW District, the situation is under control. Adequate additional force has been deployed in Jahangirpuri & other sensitive areas. Senior officers have been asked to remain in field and closely supervise the law & order situation & undertake patrolling. Strict action will be taken against rioters. Citizens are requested to not to pay heed to rumours and fake news on social media," read a post on the official Twitter handle of the Delhi Police Commissioner.

Strict action will be taken against rioters. Citizens are requested to not to pay heed to rumours and fake news on social media. (2/2)#Jahangirpuri — CP Delhi #DilKiPolice (@CPDelhi) April 16, 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to two top Delhi Police officers on the violence in the Jahangirpuri area. Shah spoke to the Commissioner of Police and Special Commissioner (law and order) and directed them to take all necessary action following the Jahangirpuri violence, sources said.

Senior police officers have been asked to remain in the field and closely supervise the law-and-order situation and undertake patrolling.

According to reports, special cell of the Delhi Police Crime Branch has initiated investigation into the matter and 10 teams have been formed.

After the violence in Jahangirpuri, security has been increased outside JNU as well. Additional personnel of Delhi Police have been deployed in the security of JNU. 10 teams engaged in the investigation of Delhi Police Crime Branch Special Cell conspiracy were formed.

With inputs from other agencies

