TMC-BJP Basirhat violence: Governor KN Tripathi meets Narendra Modi, Amit Shah in Delhi, apprises them of situation in West Bengal

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in the wake of political violence in the state which was reignited with the alleged killings of five BJP workers and a TMC member in the clashes at Sandeshkhali in the North 24 Parganas district. He also met Home Minister Amit Shah and apprised him of the prevailing situation in the state.

Tripathi, before leaving from Bangla Guest House, had told reporters: "I have asked time from the Prime Minister for courtesy meeting six days ago. He has given time on 10 June. Meanwhile, an incident took place on 8 June. I will inform him but mainly this is a courtesy meeting," When asked about the purpose of the meeting, he said, I could not personally congratulate him on the day of swearing-in on May 30. I will congratulate him today."

Tripathi had earlier expressed concern over "loss of lives" in the clashes. "Governor Tripathi is very sad at the unfortunate loss of lives and properties of the citizens. He extends his heartfelt sympathy for the families and near and dear ones of the deceased," a statement from his office read.

His meeting with the prime minister and Shah came a day after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday issued an advisory to the West Bengal government expressing "deep concern" over the death of people in a post-poll clash that ensued between BJP and TMC workers. In the advisory to the state government, the MHA has stated: "It is strongly advised to ensure that all necessary measures are taken to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquillity. It is also requested to take strict action against officials found delinquent in the discharge of their duty."

Issuing a response on Home Ministry's advisory, Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government wrote a letter to it stating that the law and order situation was "under control" in the state.

West Bengal Chief Secretary Malay Kumar De informed the ministry that "firm and appropriate actions" were initiated in case of a few "stray post-poll clashes" in the state. In the letter, De has claimed that the clashes were perpetrated by "some anti-social elements".

"...while there have been a few stray post-poll clashes in the state perpetrated by some anti-social elements, the law enforcement authorities have been taking firm and appropriate actions in all such cases without any delay," the letter dated 9 June read. "The situation is under control and it may not be construed under any circumstance to be a failure on the part of law enforcement machinery of the state to maintain the rule of law and impute confidence among the people," it further added.

The clash between the two factions was triggered by the removal of BJP's flag in Sandeshkhali Assembly constituency of North 24 Parganas on Saturday. BJP leader Mukul Roy has alleged that four workers of his party were shot dead by the members of TMC. The ruling TMC, on the other hand, has alleged that a member of their party has also died in the clashes.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah sought a report from the state government on the incidents of violence.

With inputs from ANI

