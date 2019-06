West Bengal TMC-BJP clashes LIVE updates: Governor KN Tripathi meets Narendra Modi, Amit Shah to apprise them of situation in state

West Bengal TMC-BJP clashes LATEST updates | West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. The meeting lasted for more than thirty minutes, All India Radio reported. Tripathi briefed the prime minister about the prevailing situation in the state. Earlier, he also met Home Minister Amit Shah and briefed him as well.

Amid post-poll violence in West Bengal, BJP's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has alleged that BJP workers are being killed in West Bengal at the behest of TMC leader and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, News18 reported. Accusing Mamata and her nephew and Abhishek Banerjee — who was recently chosen MP from the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency — of perpetrating post-poll violence in the state, Vijayvargiya said that BJP workers in Bengal are being threatened under the TMC rule.

Meanwhile, Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi upon his arrival in Delhi said that he is paying 'courtesy visit' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he couldn't come to wish him on the day of his swearing-in ceremony.

The BJP has called a 12-hour bandh in Basirhat on Monday and decided to observe "Black Day" throughout the state, party sources said. On Wednesday, the BJP will march to the Kolkata Police headquarters of Lalbazar to protest against the violence in Sandeshkhali, they said.

Following several post-election clashes in West Bengal, Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at noon on Monday to discuss "internal issues" of the state, including the law and order situation. The meeting comes two days after clashes between TMC and BJP workers in Basirhat killed at least five people.

The Union home ministry on Saturday night had sought a report from the Bengal government on the violence in Basirhat after BJP national executive member Mukul Roy informed home minister Amit Shah about the clashes.

Stating that there were a few "stray post-poll clashes" in West Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee government on Sunday claimed that the situation in the state was "under control" in a letter to the Centre. The Centre had issued an advisory after four people died in violence between workers of the Trinamool Congress and the BJP.

State Chief Secretary Malay Kumar De wrote that "firm and appropriate actions" were initiated in all cases of violence without any delay.

"There have been a few stray post-poll clashes in the state perpetrated by some anti-social elements, the law enforcement authorities have been taking firm and appropriate actions in all such cases without any delay," De wrote in the letter to the Union Home Ministry.

"In the instant case under Nazat Police Station in North 24 Parganas district too, police case has been registered and investigation has been initiated, even while the maintenance of peace in the area has kept the police contingents busy on the roads and in the neighbourhood," the letter read.

"There has been no delinquency in the discharge of functions by public officials yet, the strict vigil has been kept on the evolved affairs," it added.

The chief secretary said the situation is under control and it may not be construed under any circumstance to be a failure on the part of the law enforcement machinery of the state to maintain the rule of law and impure confidence among the people.

Earlier in the day, the Centre expressed "deep concern" over continuing violence in the state, saying the "unabated violence" even after the Lok Sabha polls appears to be a failure on part of the state government. In the advisory, the Home Ministry asked the state government to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquillity.

"The unabated violence over the past weeks appears to be a failure on the part of the law enforcement machinery of the state to maintain the rule of law and inspire confidence among people," the advisory said.

Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee described the Centre sending the advisory as a conspiracy against the state government.

"West Bengal is the most peaceful state in the country and there has been no incident of any political bloodshed here. And you are floating a conspiracy theory by sending us this advisory note," Chatterjee told reporters.

Chatterjee questioned why there was no advisory note sent to the Uttar Pradesh government when incidents of violence were reported from there.

"You are using the home ministry in an undemocratic manner to issue this advisory to the state government. This is nothing but a political conspiracy," he said.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.