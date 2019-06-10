West Bengal TMC-BJP clashes LIVE updates: Governor KN Tripathi meets Narendra Modi, Amit Shah to apprise them of situation in state

West Bengal TMC-BJP clashes LATEST updates | West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. The meeting lasted for more than thirty minutes, All India Radio reported. Tripathi briefed the prime minister about the prevailing situation in the state. Earlier, he also met Home Minister Amit Shah and briefed him as well.
Amid post-poll violence in West Bengal, BJP's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has alleged that BJP workers are being killed in West Bengal at the behest of TMC leader and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, News18 reported. Accusing Mamata and her nephew and Abhishek Banerjee — who was recently chosen MP from the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency — of perpetrating post-poll violence in the state, Vijayvargiya said that BJP workers in Bengal are being threatened under the TMC rule.
Meanwhile, Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi upon his arrival in Delhi said that he is paying 'courtesy visit' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he couldn't come to wish him on the day of his swearing-in ceremony.
The BJP has called a 12-hour bandh in Basirhat on Monday and decided to observe "Black Day" throughout the state, party sources said. On Wednesday, the BJP will march to the Kolkata Police headquarters of Lalbazar to protest against the violence in Sandeshkhali, they said.
Following several post-election clashes in West Bengal, Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at noon on Monday to discuss "internal issues" of the state, including the law and order situation. The meeting comes two days after clashes between TMC and BJP workers in Basirhat killed at least five people.
The Union home ministry on Saturday night had sought a report from the Bengal government on the violence in Basirhat after BJP national executive member Mukul Roy informed home minister Amit Shah about the clashes.
Stating that there were a few "stray post-poll clashes" in West Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee government on Sunday claimed that the situation in the state was "under control" in a letter to the Centre. The Centre had issued an advisory after four people died in violence between workers of the Trinamool Congress and the BJP.
State Chief Secretary Malay Kumar De wrote that "firm and appropriate actions" were initiated in all cases of violence without any delay.
"There have been a few stray post-poll clashes in the state perpetrated by some anti-social elements, the law enforcement authorities have been taking firm and appropriate actions in all such cases without any delay," De wrote in the letter to the Union Home Ministry.
"In the instant case under Nazat Police Station in North 24 Parganas district too, police case has been registered and investigation has been initiated, even while the maintenance of peace in the area has kept the police contingents busy on the roads and in the neighbourhood," the letter read.
"There has been no delinquency in the discharge of functions by public officials yet, the strict vigil has been kept on the evolved affairs," it added.
The chief secretary said the situation is under control and it may not be construed under any circumstance to be a failure on the part of the law enforcement machinery of the state to maintain the rule of law and impure confidence among the people.
Earlier in the day, the Centre expressed "deep concern" over continuing violence in the state, saying the "unabated violence" even after the Lok Sabha polls appears to be a failure on part of the state government. In the advisory, the Home Ministry asked the state government to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquillity.
"The unabated violence over the past weeks appears to be a failure on the part of the law enforcement machinery of the state to maintain the rule of law and inspire confidence among people," the advisory said.
Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee described the Centre sending the advisory as a conspiracy against the state government.
"West Bengal is the most peaceful state in the country and there has been no incident of any political bloodshed here. And you are floating a conspiracy theory by sending us this advisory note," Chatterjee told reporters.
Chatterjee questioned why there was no advisory note sent to the Uttar Pradesh government when incidents of violence were reported from there.
"You are using the home ministry in an undemocratic manner to issue this advisory to the state government. This is nothing but a political conspiracy," he said.
Updated Date: Jun 10, 2019 14:25:58 IST
Keshari Nath Tripathi meets Narendra Modi, Amit Shah in Delhi
West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. The meeting lasted for more than thirty minutes, All India Radio reported. Tripathi briefed the prime minister about the prevailing situation in the state. Earlier, he also met Home Minister Amit Shah and briefed him as well.
'Mamata's army will fight back with violence to keep BJP away from taking over its bastion'
(Governor) Tripathi's visit to Delhi, his appeal for peace and the MHA advisory are not going to cut much ice, writes Suhit K Sen. "The TMC has built up over the past eight years a formidable army. On the ground, it is certainly more formidable than that of the BJP, despite its electoral gains,... and as the BJP keeps raising the stakes, seeing its prize so close to its grasp, Mamata's army will fight back with all the violence of which it is capable."
West Bengal marred with political violence, instances rise in wake of elections
West Bengal has been prone to political violence for at least half a century, ie most of its existence, going back to the late 1960s and early 1970s. Though, in recent days, violence has been reported from Cooch Behar and Birbhum, Tamluk and East Midnapur. Moreover, on Sunday, there were clashes in Howrah and Hooghly districts — at Kolkata's doorstep.
Bhangipara and Rajbari also affected by political violence in West Bengal
Over the last weekend, Bhangipara and Rajbari villages, just 3 kilometres apart and about 20 kilometres from the India-Bangladesh border, have seen one of the most intense and bloody political war over the control of the Hatgachhi gram panchayat as West Bengal witnesses a see-saw battle between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP in the run-up to the Assembly polls scheduled for 2021.
Basirhat had witnessed communal violence in 2017
Basirhat and Baduria had seen communal clashes in July 2017 as well; central forces had to be called to control the situation back then. Incidents of communal violence were reported in the Baduria town in Basirhat subdivision of the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal after a social media post on Islamic prophet Muhammad and Kaaba by a 17-year-old student of Class XI. According to local reports, the villagers had claimed the miscreants were outsiders.
Kailash Vijayvargiya blames Mamata Banerjee, nephew Abhishek for violence and 'anarchy' in state
BJP's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has alleged that BJP workers are being killed in West Bengal at the behest of TMC leader and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, News18 reported. Accusing Mamata and her nephew and Abhishek Banerjee — who was recently chosen MP from the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency — of perpetrating post-poll violence in the state, Vijayvargiya said that BJP workers in Bengal are being threatened under the TMC rule.
He also blamed the TMC government for political anarchy in the state and claimed that there is a rigid system of bureaucracy in West Bengal under Mamata's regime.
TMC counters BJP's charge, holds it responsible for violence in state
Responding to BJP's murder allegations, TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said it is for the people to see what the BJP, which won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state, was up to. "People should see whom they have voted for. The BJP is not interested in bringing investments to West Bengal or do any good, but is indulging in violence and creating lawlessness in the state," he said. The food and supplies minister said his party apprehended that the "missing workers" might have been killed.
BJP blames TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh for 'plotting' attack on its workers
Meanwhile, BJP leader Mukul Roy has accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of instigating political strife through her speeches. Speaking to reporters after reaching Delhi, Roy alleged that local TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh masterminded the attack on BJP workers in Sandeshkhali violence.
TMC alleges 'deep-rooted conspiracy' by BJP to 'grab power' in West Bengal
The Trinamool Congress on Monday in a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleged that the MHA advisory to the West Bengal government is a "deep-rooted conspiracy" and an "evil ploy to grab power" in opposition-ruled states. TMC secretary general and West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee said in the letter that the Ministry of Home Affairs has drawn conclusions without verifying the ground reality or taking a report from the state government.
Bengal Police stop hearses carrying slain workers' bodies after Sandeshkhali violence
Warring BJP and TMC on Sunday continued to blame each other for violence in Sandeshkhali, even as bodies of three persons were recovered and several others remained 'missing'. The BJP tried to take the bodies of two of its supporters to Kolkata from Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district, but the party leaders were stopped by police, leading to a heated exchange of words between the two sides.
The BJP leadership later decided to take the bodies to the village of the two slain party workers. Their last rites were performed at their village at night.
Bengal Governor has reached Delhi
A Raj Bhawan spokesperson told News18, "The Governor requested for an appointment with our Prime Minister. The appointment was fixed on Monday and the meeting will start around noon. The Governor has already reached Delhi."
Besides discussing "internal issues", Tripathi is likely to discuss the Sandeshkhali incident in North 24-Parganas where people from both the parties were killed and the general law and order situation across the state deteriorated.
MHA issued notice to Bengal govt after 5 killed during clash between TMC and BJP
The Union home ministry had on Saturday night sought a report from the Bengal government on the violence in Basirhat after BJP national executive member Mukul Roy informed home minister Amit Shah about the clashes.
At least five people were reportedly killed in a clash between the BJP and TMC workers at Bhangipara in Basirhat. While police claimed that one Qayyum Mollah was killed, the BJP claimed that four of their supporters lost their lives in the violence.
Mamata govt says 'situation under control' after MHA issues advisory
Stating that there were a few "stray post-poll clashes" in West Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee government on Sunday claimed that the situation in the state was "under control" in a letter to the Centre. The Centre had issued an advisory after four people died in violence between workers of the Trinamool Congress and the BJP.
14:14 (IST)
Keshari Nath Tripathi meets Narendra Modi, Amit Shah in Delhi
West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. The meeting lasted for more than thirty minutes, All India Radio reported. Tripathi briefed the prime minister about the prevailing situation in the state. Earlier, he also met Home Minister Amit Shah and briefed him as well.
14:11 (IST)
'Mamata's army will fight back with violence to keep BJP away from taking over its bastion'
(Governor) Tripathi's visit to Delhi, his appeal for peace and the MHA advisory are not going to cut much ice, writes Suhit K Sen. "The TMC has built up over the past eight years a formidable army. On the ground, it is certainly more formidable than that of the BJP, despite its electoral gains,... and as the BJP keeps raising the stakes, seeing its prize so close to its grasp, Mamata's army will fight back with all the violence of which it is capable."
14:05 (IST)
West Bengal marred with political violence, instances rise in wake of elections
West Bengal has been prone to political violence for at least half a century, ie most of its existence, going back to the late 1960s and early 1970s. Though, in recent days, violence has been reported from Cooch Behar and Birbhum, Tamluk and East Midnapur. Moreover, on Sunday, there were clashes in Howrah and Hooghly districts — at Kolkata's doorstep.
14:02 (IST)
Recap: BJP claims democracy is being 'strangulated' as cadre is stopped from carrying bodies of slain workers
Whereas, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee accused the police personnel of working for the Trinamool Congress. "This is unethical. Police cannot stop us legally. If needed we will carry the bodies to Kolkata on our shoulders," she said.
13:52 (IST)
Bhangipara and Rajbari also affected by political violence in West Bengal
Over the last weekend, Bhangipara and Rajbari villages, just 3 kilometres apart and about 20 kilometres from the India-Bangladesh border, have seen one of the most intense and bloody political war over the control of the Hatgachhi gram panchayat as West Bengal witnesses a see-saw battle between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP in the run-up to the Assembly polls scheduled for 2021.
13:48 (IST)
Recap: Governor expresses grief over continued violence in state
The West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi had on Monday expressed concern over "loss of lives" in the clashes. "Governor Tripathi is very sad at the unfortunate loss of lives and properties of the citizens. He extends his heartfelt sympathy for the families and near and dear ones of the deceased," a statement from his office read.
13:44 (IST)
Basirhat had witnessed communal violence in 2017
Basirhat and Baduria had seen communal clashes in July 2017 as well; central forces had to be called to control the situation back then. Incidents of communal violence were reported in the Baduria town in Basirhat subdivision of the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal after a social media post on Islamic prophet Muhammad and Kaaba by a 17-year-old student of Class XI. According to local reports, the villagers had claimed the miscreants were outsiders.
13:37 (IST)
Recap: Few 'stray incidents' of post-poll violence, states West Bengal government
In response to the Centre's advisory, the Mamata Banerjee government stated that there were a few "stray post-poll clashes" in the state and said that the situation was "under control", in a letter to the Centre.
13:29 (IST)
Centre may mull imposition of President's Rule if situation doesn't improve in West Bengal, says Kailash Vijayvargiya
BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya, however, said that the Centre isn't interfering in the governance of the turmoil-ridden state, but if the violence — which began before the general election — continues, the central government may think about imposing President's Rule in the state.
Meanwhile, on reports of Prashant Kishor working for Mamata's poll campaign for the upcoming Assembly election, Vijayvargiya said Kishor is a professional who is paid for the work he does and therefore there is nothing wrong in Mamata using his services.
13:12 (IST)
Kailash Vijayvargiya blames Mamata Banerjee, nephew Abhishek for violence and 'anarchy' in state
BJP's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has alleged that BJP workers are being killed in West Bengal at the behest of TMC leader and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, News18 reported. Accusing Mamata and her nephew and Abhishek Banerjee — who was recently chosen MP from the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency — of perpetrating post-poll violence in the state, Vijayvargiya said that BJP workers in Bengal are being threatened under the TMC rule.
He also blamed the TMC government for political anarchy in the state and claimed that there is a rigid system of bureaucracy in West Bengal under Mamata's regime.
13:11 (IST)
12:50 (IST)
12:42 (IST)
TMC counters BJP's charge, holds it responsible for violence in state
Responding to BJP's murder allegations, TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said it is for the people to see what the BJP, which won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state, was up to. "People should see whom they have voted for. The BJP is not interested in bringing investments to West Bengal or do any good, but is indulging in violence and creating lawlessness in the state," he said. The food and supplies minister said his party apprehended that the "missing workers" might have been killed.
12:27 (IST)
BJP blames TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh for 'plotting' attack on its workers
Meanwhile, BJP leader Mukul Roy has accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of instigating political strife through her speeches. Speaking to reporters after reaching Delhi, Roy alleged that local TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh masterminded the attack on BJP workers in Sandeshkhali violence.
12:25 (IST)
12:08 (IST)
Recap: Three BJP workers killed in post-poll violence, claims party
State BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu on Saturday had said that three party workers — Sukanta Mondal, Pradip Mondal and Shankar Mondal — were shot dead, while state minister Jyotipriyo Mallick maintained that TMC worker Kayoom Mollah was killed in the clash. Shankar Mondal and Debdas Mondal of Bhangipara village are missing, local BJP leaders claimed. Police and the district administration have been tight-lipped about the incident and have not made any statement on the number of deaths so far, PTI reported.
12:03 (IST)
BJP workers sit on railway tracks, take out protest rallies against Sandeshkhali violence
The BJP on Monday took out rallies in several parts of West Bengal, with BJP workers supporting black badges — marking a 'black day'. The situation remained tense in Basirhat as BJP took out protest rallies in the district subdivision, demanding immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the killings of its workers. BJP workers squatted on roads and railways tracks at many places in the subdivision, disrupting the movement of vehicles and trains.
The BJP had on Sunday announced that it will observe "Black Day" across the state and a 12-hour shutdown in Basirhat after it was stopped by the police from bringing the bodies of its workers to Kolkata.
11:56 (IST)
BJP, TMC spar over workers' killings
In the advisory sent to the West Bengal government on Sunday, the MHA had expressed "deep concern" over the continuing post-poll violence in the state and asked it to maintain law and order. The advisory came a day after BJP and TMC workers clashed in Sandeshkhali area of North Parganas district.
Later on Sunday night, the West Bengal government sent a letter to the MHA saying that the situation in the state was "under control" and there was no failure on part of its law enforcement agencies. Meanwhile, the BJP has claimed that five of its workers were killed in the violence in Sandeshkhali, while the ruling TMC claimed that one was killed.
11:48 (IST)
TMC alleges 'deep-rooted conspiracy' by BJP to 'grab power' in West Bengal
The Trinamool Congress on Monday in a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleged that the MHA advisory to the West Bengal government is a "deep-rooted conspiracy" and an "evil ploy to grab power" in opposition-ruled states. TMC secretary general and West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee said in the letter that the Ministry of Home Affairs has drawn conclusions without verifying the ground reality or taking a report from the state government.
11:31 (IST)
11:22 (IST)
Bengal Police stop hearses carrying slain workers' bodies after Sandeshkhali violence
Warring BJP and TMC on Sunday continued to blame each other for violence in Sandeshkhali, even as bodies of three persons were recovered and several others remained 'missing'. The BJP tried to take the bodies of two of its supporters to Kolkata from Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district, but the party leaders were stopped by police, leading to a heated exchange of words between the two sides.
The BJP leadership later decided to take the bodies to the village of the two slain party workers. Their last rites were performed at their village at night.
11:18 (IST)
Amit Shah's ministry 'strongly advises' Bengal admin to ensure all necessary measures are taken to maintain law and order
The ministry of home affairs on Sunday sent an advisory to West Bengal, expressing "deep concern" over continuing violence in state. The advisory came a day after Basirhat clash that killed five people of Saturday.
A source said that the Centre expressed concern over continuing violence in Bengal even after conclusion of general elections and issued an advisory to the state government.
"The unabated violence over the past weeks appear to be a failure on the part of the law enforcement machinery of the state to maintain the rule of law and inspire confidence among people. It is strongly advised to ensure that all necessary measures are taken to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquility," the source said quoting the advisory.
11:12 (IST)
After 2017 Basirhat clashes, Mamata dubbed Governor Tripathi 'BJP block president' for siding with BJP
On many occasions, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused Governor Tripathi of siding with the BJP and had alleged that he is "acting like a BJP block President".
Mamata and Tripathi have indulged in verbal duel with the former accusing the governor of 'threatening' her over phone (after the Bashirhat communal clash in 2017).
"Today the Governor told me a lot of things. I am feeling insulted. The Governor’s is a constitutional post. I have come to power through the mandate of the people. I am not here at his mercy. He is speaking like a block president of the BJP. He has called and threatened me. He should not forgot that he is a nominated person," Mamata had said.
11:08 (IST)
Bengal Governor has reached Delhi
A Raj Bhawan spokesperson told News18, "The Governor requested for an appointment with our Prime Minister. The appointment was fixed on Monday and the meeting will start around noon. The Governor has already reached Delhi."
Besides discussing "internal issues", Tripathi is likely to discuss the Sandeshkhali incident in North 24-Parganas where people from both the parties were killed and the general law and order situation across the state deteriorated.
10:59 (IST)
MHA issued notice to Bengal govt after 5 killed during clash between TMC and BJP
The Union home ministry had on Saturday night sought a report from the Bengal government on the violence in Basirhat after BJP national executive member Mukul Roy informed home minister Amit Shah about the clashes.
At least five people were reportedly killed in a clash between the BJP and TMC workers at Bhangipara in Basirhat. While police claimed that one Qayyum Mollah was killed, the BJP claimed that four of their supporters lost their lives in the violence.
10:58 (IST)
Mamata govt says 'situation under control' after MHA issues advisory
Stating that there were a few "stray post-poll clashes" in West Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee government on Sunday claimed that the situation in the state was "under control" in a letter to the Centre. The Centre had issued an advisory after four people died in violence between workers of the Trinamool Congress and the BJP.
10:56 (IST)
West Bengal governor to meet Modi at noon today, say reports
Following several post-election clashes in West Bengal, Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at noon on Monday to discuss "internal issues" of the state, including the law and order situation. The meeting comes two days after clashes between TMC and BJP workers in Basirhat killed at least five people.