Fresh clashes reported in West Bengal after police attempt to stop BJP leader's delegation in Basirhat

In a fresh spate of violence in West Bengal’s Basirhat, BJP members clashed with the police, after the latter stopped a party leader’s delegation in the district that was carrying the mortal remains of slain workers to Kolkata.

According to reports, the BJP is planning to hold the funeral of the two deceased workers on a highway.

Meanwhile, the party’s workers were seen staging protests by writing ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on posters in Howrah. These incidents were reported less than a day after two BJP leaders and a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker were killed in Sandeshkhali in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district.

Soon after, the Ministry of Home Affairs, headed by Amit Shah, sought a report from the state government on the violence. BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya told ANI, “The Union home minister has asked for a report from the state government and I am sure the Centre will take this up seriously. There is a lot of anger among the people over the incident.”

West Bengal: Security forces stop BJP leaders in Basirhat while they were taking the remains of the deceased BJP workers to party office. pic.twitter.com/8xZzwRw0cT — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2019

An advisory issued by the home ministry “strongly advised” that all necessary measures to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquillity be taken. "The unabated violence over the past weeks appears to be a failure on the part of the law enforcement machinery of the state to maintain the rule of law and inspire confidence among people," the advisory said.

The incident in Sandeshkhali comes after the Lok Sabha election where the BJP secured 18 of 42 seats in West Bengal. Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency, where Sandeshkhali is situated, elected TMC’s Nusrat Jahan Ruhi.

With inputs from agencies

