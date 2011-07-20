The conduct of the British parliamentarians stand out in sharp contrast to their Indian counterparts. Are we culturally programmed to be disrespectful towards decorum, or is it the nature of our polity?

"I hope that all of you are defeated in the election... I hope the people will give their verdict properly. You have to be taught a lesson." "You are insulting the people of the country and wasting public money. You do not deserve even a single paisa. You are behaving in a condemnable manner... You don't deserve any allowances."

That was an exasperated Somnath Chatterjee, Speaker in the last Lok Sabha, admonishing the honourable members of the House on their conduct in early 2009. For good measure, he added the members were “working overtime to finish democracy.”

Somnath's frustration is understandable. Indian parliamentary proceedings are frequently peppered with verbal slugfests, flying footwear, near physical combat, uprooted mikes on the aerial path, members either on their feet or rushing to the well of the House and vocal chords let loose in wild abandon.

Cut to the proceedings in the British Parliament on Tuesday where a House committee gathered evidence from media mogul Rupert Murdoch and his son James.

It was a polished affair with immaculately dressed politicians raising questions in measured tones and eliciting answers coming in controlled voices. No launching into hyperbole here, no desperate need to impress with expansive body language. Even the most dramatic moment courtesy of comedian Jonnie Marbles, who tried to empty a plate of foam on the elder Murdoch and was punched hard by his Chinese wife Wendi Deng, was received with appropriate decorum.

Members of the House committee apologised to the media baron for the inconvenience caused to him and Opposition parliamentarian Tom Watson sought to provide a touch of humour to the episode, saying, ``Mr Murdoch, your wife has a very good left hook.’’

Imagine a similar situation in India and the pandemonium that would have resulted after a similar assault?

What makes us so different? Are we culturally programmed to be noisy and ill-behaved? It is possible the hyper competitiveness of politics that has driven us to this kind of behaviour.

Things were not always like that. In the parliaments in the 50s, representatives treated each other with utmost respect and even the newbies from distant locations in the country would get the undivided attention of biggies like Jawaharlal Nehru. Parliamentary debates were serious, almost academic, affairs with a lot of patient listening from the members.

Things have deteriorated sharply now. There’s too much at stake for our representatives, politically and otherwise. The fragmented nature of our polity, with so many players from diverse educational, cultural and other backgrounds, have made it difficult for a cohesive political culture to take roots. To add to that there’s no formal training for leaders on how they should behave. Parties, obviously, are not bothered too much about their members getting awards for fair play.

Of course, our Parliament and the assemblies have their committees to monitor ethics. A code of conduct was agreed upon in 1992, another on 1997, and there have been admonishments to our leaders on a continuous basis fro the Speaker and the media.

At the special session of Parliament to mark the Golden Jubilee of India’s Independence, held between 26 August and 1 September 1997, leaders unanimously accepted a resolution to preserve and enhance the prestige of the Parliament. It included conscious efforts to stop disorderly conduct in the House.

The resolution re-emphasised the 1992 recommendations like always addressing the Chair, maintaining silence while others are addressing the house, refraining from rushing into the well of the House, and resuming one's seat as soon as the Speaker rises to speak. Shouting slogans and unparliamentary words were forbidden, as was rushing to the well of the House.

Obviously, all these grand ideals are observed in violation only. Things have not changed for the better in the two years after Somnath vacated his position. That live television coverage of the unpleasant House proceedings has not helped change the conduct of MPs is indicative that most of them consider their behaviour to be perfectly acceptable.

“The Parliament has become a public street. I can only express my agony. It is a murder of democracy,” that was Somnath again and it was in 2008, a decade after the resolution was passed.

Why can't we be like the Brits? Yes, they are born with stiff upper lips and are basically bores. And they do have all the political skullduggery that we have. But at least they appear more civilised.

Blame it on the political culture we are in.

Bad parliamentary behaviour is not only limited to India. Take a look at parliamentary misadventures in other parts of the world:

