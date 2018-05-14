You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Sunanda Pushkar death case: Kerala Congress says BJP is using its power to 'insult' Congress leaders like Shashi Tharoor

Politics PTI May 14, 2018 20:14:34 IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Congress on Monday described as "politically motivated" the Delhi Police chargesheet against party leader Shashi Tharoor accusing him of abetting the suicide of his wife Sunanda Pushkar, while the BJP demanded the MP's resignation.

File image of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. AFP

File image of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. AFP

Tharoor is the only person named as an accused in the case. The police in its chargesheet, which runs into 3,000 pages, has alleged that Tharoor had subjected his wife to cruelty. Pushkar was found dead in a luxury hotel room in Delhi on the night of 17 January, 2014.

Opposition leader in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala said "using power, an attempt is being made by BJP to suppress and insult Congress leaders."

Chennithala said "wrong" reports have been given to the media on several occasions in connection with the case to "insult" Tharoor.

"Now, a case for abetting the suicide of his wife has been (filed) against Tharoor," he said in a statement in Thiruvananthapuram.

"There has been political interference in the case as Tharoor had severely criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Sangh Parivar on various occasions," Kerala PCC president MM Hassan said.

"It is only the fascists who act in this manner to take on their political rivals... The move is only to cut short the political career of the MP, who represents Thiruvananthapuram in the Lok Sabha," he said.

However, BJP leader MT Ramesh demanded that Tharoor immediately resign as an MP. Congress president Rahul Gandhi should be prepared to seek his resignation, he told reporters.


Updated Date: May 14, 2018 20:14 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores