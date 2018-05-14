'Marks' on Sunanda Pushkar's body may be due to 'scuffle' with Shashi Tharoor, says chargesheet; full text

The Delhi Police on Monday filed a chargesheet in the Sunanda Pushkar death case. It has named Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in the chargesheet and has charged him with abetment to suicide.

"It is pertinent to mention here that the body of Mrs. Sunanda Pushkar Tharoor had scuffle marks. These seem to have been caused due to scuffle between Ms. Sunanda Pushkar Tharoor and her husband Sh. Shashi Tharoor as per the statement of their personal attendant Sh. Narain Singh (sic)," said the chargesheet. "However, this fact is being examined further," it added.

The chargesheet also said that "no allegations against anyone have been made by the brothers and son of the deceased till now."

Delhi Police has said that it would like Shashi Tharoor to be present when the trial in the case resumes on 24 May.

Pushkar was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a suite of a five-star hotel in Delhi on the night of 17 January, 2014.

The top court had in February sought the response of the Delhi Police on a plea filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy seeking a court-monitored SIT probe into Pushkar's death.

Here is a copy of the chargesheet filed by Delhi Police:

With inputs from PTI