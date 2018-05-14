Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi Police chargesheet accuses Shashi Tharoor of abetting wife's suicide

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday accused Congress leader Shashi Tharoor of abetting the suicide of his wife Sunanda Pushkar and told a city court that his custodial interrogation was necessary as the investigation was yet to be concluded.

The police filed a nearly 3,000-page chargesheet in the court, naming Tharoor as the only person as accused in the case and claiming that there was enough evidence to proceed against him.

The police has also alleged that Tharoor had subjected his wife to cruelty.

The chargesheet in the mysterious death of Pushkar was filed before Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmendra Singh, who will consider it on 24 May. The agency also urged the court to summon Tharoor, the Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram, as an accused.

The couple's domestic servant Narayan Singh is one of the key witnesses in the case.

Pushkar was found dead in a luxury hotel room on the night of 17 January, 2014.

The Congress leader has been charged under sections 498 A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

The chargesheet, which includes several annexures, said that Pushkar died within three years, three months and 15 days of her marriage with Tharoor. The couple had entered the wedlock on 22 August, 2010.

Pushkar was found dead in the suite of the South Delhi hotel on 17 January, 2014. The suite was sealed that night itself for investigation.

An FIR was registered by Delhi Police on 1 January, 2015 against unknown persons under IPC section 302 (murder).

According to a prosecution sources, the charge sheet has mentioned that Pushkar was allegedly subjected to mental as well as physical cruelty.

After all the possible and material evidence collected and verified, it was felt that his custodial interrogation would be required in the case, the charge sheet, which contains several medical reports, said.

Tharoor has not been arrested in the case so far as he had joined the investigation when required.

The Delhi High Court had last year on 26 October dismissed BJP leader Subramanian Swamy's plea seeking a court-monitored SIT probe into the death of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's wife Sunanda Pushkar, terming his PIL as a "textbook example of a political interest litigation".

Later, Swamy moved the Supreme Court challenging the High Court order which asked the BJP leader to satisfy the court on the question of maintainability of his plea.

The special investigation team (SIT) on 20 April had told the apex court that a draft final report has been prepared after conducting "thorough professional and scientific investigations" in the case relating to the death of Congress MP 's wife.

Delhi Police, in its affidavit filed in the apex court, had said then that a draft final report has been sent to the prosecution department of the government of national capital territory of Delhi for "legal scrutiny" and it would be filed in the concerned trial court after being vetted.