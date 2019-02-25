Siddaramaiah says he doesn't 'know context' of G Parameshwara's claim of being denied Karnataka CM post due to Dalit identity

Hubli (Karnataka): Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Monday asserted that he did not know in what capacity did Deputy Chief Minister G Paramaeshwara made the statement that he was "denied the chief Minister's post because he was a Dalit".

"It is the Congress party which is taking care of Dalits and other neglected sections of society. I do not know in what context he (G Paramaeshwara) made a statement like that. It is better you ask him," he said while to ANI.

Parameshwara on Monday alleged he was denied the chief minister's post thrice as he belonged to the Dalit community.

"PK Basavalingappa and KH Ranganath missed the chief ministerial post. Mallikarjun Kharge also couldn't become the chief minister. I missed it thrice. Somehow, I was made the deputy chief minister," Parameshwara said at an event in Davangere on Sunday," he said.

"Dalits are being discriminated at the government level too. Even though the reservation is facilitated, there has been injustice in promotions," he added.

