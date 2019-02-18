Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, BJP president Amit Shah to announce pre-poll alliance for Lok Sabha elections, says Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and BJP president Amit Shah will announce on Monday a pre-poll alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Sena leader Sanjay Raut said.

Talking to ANI, Raut said the two leaders will address a joint press conference in Mumbai later on Monday during which the announcement will be made.

Shiv Sena, which is part of the BJP-led governments at the Centre as well as in the state, has been bitter with BJP lately. Sources from both the parties, however, refused to disclose the seat-sharing formula for the general elections.

Shiv Sena has been firm that the alliance for the Lok Sabha polls could be firmed up only if BJP was ready to announce the seat-sharing formula for both the general and Assembly polls in Maharashtra. During the party's national executive meet in January 2018, Shiv Sena had resolved to fight the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections on its own.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP and Shiv Sena contested as alliance partners and won 41 seats out of a total of 48 at stake in Maharashtra. BJP had won 22 seats, while Shiv Sena 19. However, they contested the subsequent Assembly polls separately.

