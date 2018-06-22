Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Ghulam Nabi Azad over 'embarrassing, irresponsible' comments on Jammu and Kashmir

Politics FP Staff Jun 22, 2018 14:14:20 IST

Two days after senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad alleged that anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir under the BJP-PDP government resulted in deaths of more civilians than militants, Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad hit back at the Congress, saying people supporting terrorism were the happiest to hear it. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Prasad asked, "Has the Congress party fallen to this level? Can there be anything more shameful? It is not an off-the-cuff remark. It is a well thought-out ideology."

Ravi Shankar Prasad

File image of Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. PTI

Calling Azad's comments "embarrassing, unfortunate and irresponsible", Prasad said, "What is happening? Is this how you will break the spirit of the Indian Army? His comments seeks to break the morale of the forces."

On Wednesday, Azad had said, "They take action against four terrorists and also kill 20 civilians. Their action is more against civilians than terrorists. For instance, they killed 13 civilians in Pulwama and just one terrorist."

"No civilians were killed during the UPA government," Azad had said in an interview.

Azad had also said that 'Operation All-Out', which was a joint offensive launched by the security forces in 2017 to flush out militants and terrorists from Kashmir, was just another name for a "full-fledged" massacre.

Responding with a rejoinder, Prasad implied that more militants were killed under the Narendra Modi government. "In Jammu and Kashmir, 72 terrorists were killed in 2012, 67 in 2013. In June 2014, we came to power. 110 were killed in 2014, 108 in 2015, 150 in 2016, 217 in 2017 and 75 have been killed till May 2018. So Ghulam Nabi Azad, you can see the difference between your government and our government," he told reporters.

Referring to army chief Bipin Rawat and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's visit to the family of army soldier Aurangzeb in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday, Prasad asked, "If (they) went to pay their respects to the dead soldier and his family, is that drama?"

He also added that Pakistan would be happiest with the Congress leader's comments. Speaking of human rights, the Union law minister also asked, "Aurangzeb didn't have any human rights? Shujaat Bhukari had no human rights? There should be a discussion on this too."

He equated Azad's comments to those made by Congress leader Saifuddin Soz, who had said Kashmiris' "first choice is independence". "Azad and Soz are not exceptions. Another Pakistan proxy finds his rightful place in the Congress party," Prasad said.

"Kashmiris do not want to merge with Pakistan... their first choice is independence," senior Congress leader and Union minister in the UPA-I government Saifuddin Soz has argued in his forthcoming book Kashmir: Glimpses of History and the Story of Struggle, which is scheduled to release next week.

Following Azad's comments, Pakistan based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba issued a statement backing the Congress leader's comments. "We have been of the same opinion as of the expressions of Ghulam Nabi Azad and others since the beginning. India is up to bringing back the era of Jagmohan by imposing Governor's Rule, so as to sabotage the infrastructure and commit massacre of innocents. It is a move to further intensify the mass killings," DNA quoted LeT spokesperson Dr Abdullah Ghaznavi as saying.

Condemning Azad's remarks, Prasad said India will not tolerate it. "The country will not tolerate it. Even Lashkar-e-Taiba is backing Ghulam Nabi Azad's comments. We ask Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, what do they have to say about it? Are they planning to investigate it?" he said.


Updated Date: Jun 22, 2018 14:14 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See




No Live Matches

Group E - 22 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Brazil
:
Costa Rica
Group D - 22 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Iceland
Group E - 22 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Switzerland
Group G - 23 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Belgium
:
Tunisia
Group F - 23 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Mexico
Group F - 23 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Germany
:
Sweden
Group G - 24 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
England
:
Panama
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Japan
:
Senegal
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Poland
:
Colombia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Russia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Saudi Arabia
:
Egypt
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Spain
:
Morocco
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
IR Iran
:
Portugal
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Australia
:
Peru
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Denmark
:
France
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Argentina
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Iceland
:
Croatia
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Germany
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Mexico
:
Sweden
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
1C
:
2D
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
1A
:
2B
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1B
:
2A
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1D
:
2C
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra discuss WhatsApp groups, unfollowing people and stalking profiles



Top Stories




Cricket Scores