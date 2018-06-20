Anti-terror operations in Kashmir under BJP caused more civilian deaths than of militants, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

A day after BJP snapped their alliance with PDP in Jammu and Kashmir and promised intensified action against militancy in the state, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad made an allegation saying that anti-terror operations in the Kashmir Valley under the BJP government have resulted in more civilian deaths than of militants.

On Wednesday, CNN-News18 quoted Azad as saying, "They take action against 4 terrorists and also kill 20 civilians. Their action is more against civilians than terrorists. For instance, they killed 13 civilians in Pulwama and just one terrorist," Azad said in an interview. "No civilians were killed during the UPA government."

#EXCLUSIVE -- They (BJP) take action against 4 terrorists & also kill 20 civilians. Their action is more against civilians than terrorists. The major reason behind situation in the valley is because Modi govt talks about action. Seems they always want to use gun: GN Azad, Cong pic.twitter.com/HuTI3bIOLF — News18 (@CNNnews18) June 20, 2018

He also said that 'Operation All-Out', which was a joint offensive launched by Indian security forces in 2017 to flush out militants and terrorists from Kashmir, was just another name for a "full-fledged" massacre.

“Saying that it will be an all-out operation, clearly shows that they plan to conduct a massacre. They did not say that they want to resolve the issue through talks. Even America and North Korea solved their difference through dialogue," Azad said. “The major reason behind the condition of Kashmir is that from the day PM Modi came to power, he has always talked about action. It seems he always wants to use the gun.”

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister has held that a "muscular approach" against terrorism is not the solution to bringing peace in the state.

BJP on Tuesday pulled out of its alliance with PDP blaming its alliance partner for not being able to control the situation in Kashmir. BJP general secretary Ram Madhav made the surprise announcement on Tuesday and said, “It has become untenable for the BJP to continue the alliance with PDP. Keeping in mind that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and in order to control the prevailing situation in the state, we have decided that the reins of power in the state be handed over to the governor.”

The senior Congress leader further alleged that the idea of Kashmir has been destroyed. CNN-News18 quoted Azad as saying, “Kashmiriyat was destroyed in the last three and half years' rule of BJP."