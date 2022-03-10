Punjab Election Results: Congress calls off legislators' meet, office wears deserted look

The AAP is leading in 92 seats in the 117-member Assembly and has pushed the Congress to second position

A deserted office, with no senior leaders or the media crew – the Punjab Congress office in Chandigarh’s sector 15 wears a deathly silence, as results of the 117 assembly seats pour in.

The party has suffered a huge decimation in the polls, leading to questions on what next for the party in a state which, till some months ago, seemed under control.

Read all LIVE Updates on Punjab Assembly Elections here

Though the PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu had announced a Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting a day before the counting, fearing poaching attempts in case of hung assembly, it was cancelled as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) made a clean sweep. Many of its bigwigs have bitten the dust, including 14 cabinet ministers and also its state unit chief.

An office, which was buzzing with hectic political activities till yesterday, saw empty cabins and vacant chairs which were all put up by the party, hoping that it would be coming back to power.

It was all set to be lit up as well. But as the results started trickling in and the numbers kept going down, with the big names from the party, including Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi, losing, the Congress office was dominated not by politicians, but by policemen guarding the office.

Even reporters who had queued up since morning were slowly leaving the premises. With the much-touted CLP meeting, too, cancelled, those who were hoping to wait were also seen leaving.

“We were told to be on vigil as not only Punjab leaders, but leaders from Delhi were also supposed to come to the PCC by afternoon,” said one of the guards on duty at the PCC headquarters in Chandigarh.

Although a number of vehicles remained parked inside the office, the usually seen party workers, too, were found to be missing.

Click here to know more about Assembly Elections 2022

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.