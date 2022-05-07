Punjab court issues fresh arrest warrant against BJP leader Tajinder Bagga

On Friday, Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police from his home in Delhi, stopped in Haryana while being taken to Punjab, and brought back to the national capital by Delhi Police hours later

A court in Punjab's Mohali on Saturday issued a fresh arrest warrant against Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga.

The District Magistrate has directed the Punjab Police to arrest Bagga and produce him before the court.

The development comes a day after a high political drama involving the police of three states- Delhi, Punjab and Haryana.

On Friday, Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police from his home in the national capital, stopped in Haryana while being taken to Punjab, and brought back to the national capital by Delhi Police hours later.

The BJP has accused Punjab Police of "abducting" its leader, who has been vocal in his criticism of Arvind Kejriwal, and accused the AAP chief of pursuing vendetta through the state police.

'Bagga stoked communal tensions in Punjab': AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), however, has rejected the charge and said the Bagga was arrested for allegedly stoking communal tensions in Punjab.

The Delhi Police registered a case of kidnapping based on a complaint by Bagga's father Preetpal Singh, and said it will make necessary security arrangements for Bagga after the BJP leader expressed fear about his safety.

"Bagga expressed apprehension over his safety and security. We will do necessary security arrangements," a senior officer said.

The AAP had on Friday had claimed that Bagga was arrested from Delhi by the Punjab Police for trying to stoke communal tension and violence in the border state and rejected the BJP's charge of vendetta.

Though AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj referred to the clashes in Patiala on 29 April, the Punjab Police had said it arrested the Delhi BJP leader from his residence in the capital in connection with a case registered in Mohali on 1 April.

The 1 April FIR referred to Bagga's remarks on 30 March, when he was part of a BJP youth wing protest outside the Delhi chief minister's residence.

The was registered under relevant IPC sections, including 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place, etc.), 505 (whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Bagga had come under fire from the AAP, which is ruling both in Delhi and Punjab, for his tweet against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over 'The Kashmir Files' movie.

With inputs from agencies

