BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga claims ‘nearly 50 policemen’ barged into his home to arrest him

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Saturday claimed that the Punjab police had barged into his home in large numbers and arrested him "as they do it with a terrorist".

Speaking to ANI this morning, Bagga narrated the entire episode of his arrest.

"I was not shown any warrant. When nearly eight people picked me up, I told them to let me tie my turban. They did not give me the chance to wear the turban and slippers. I was thrown into the vehicle. I was kidnapped by the Punjab police. The local police were also not informed. Nearly 50 policemen came as they do it with a terrorist," he said.

"Nearly 10 police vehicles had come which could be seen in the CCTV footage. It is an attempt to give a message that whosoever speaks against Arvind Kejriwal would be the biggest terrorist and not spared," said Bagga.

Earlier in April, Bagga had claimed that the Punjab police officials reached his home while he was in Lucknow to arrest him without informing the Delhi police.

Bagga said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered an FIR based against him on the basis of a "trimmed" video from his remarks on a television show where he had sought an apology from Kejriwal for his speech on the exodus of Kashmiri pandits in the Delhi Assembly in March.

Bagga also slammed Delhi Chief Minister for "illegally" detaining him and said that his detention is an attempt to give a message that whosoever speaks against the AAP supremo would be termed the "biggest terrorist" and not spared.

Notably, Bagga reached his residence in Delhi on the intervening nights of Friday and Saturday after Delhi police brought him back from Haryana where he was en route to Mohali after he was arrested by Punjab Police.

According to India Today, Bagga announced that he would be staging a protest outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence at 3 pm on Saturday, where he, along with other BJP workers, will protest against the alleged atrocities of the AAP government.

Kejriwal had reacted sharply to the BJP's demand to make the Vivek Agnihotri film 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free in the national capital, saying that the director should upload the movie on YouTube.

Talking about the developments after he was detained and en route to Mohali, the BJP leader said that he was not manhandled, however, he was asked by the police to "stop talking about the two issues".

"After I was manhandled and beaten at home, they did not do it in the way because they perhaps had the orders. They were streaming it live. They asked me to stop talking about these two issues," he said.

After he was brought back by the Delhi police, Bagga was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in the national capital for a medical check-up on Friday night.

Claiming assault, Bagga said that "in the medical tests done at the Hospital, marks of the assault were recorded. Delhi Police will give security till the case proceedings are underway," he said.

