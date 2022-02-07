Punjab Assembly elections: Charanjit Singh Channi, a strategic CM face for Congress to secure Dalit votes

Rahul Gandhi on Sunday opted for the incumbent chief minister over Navjot Singh Sidhu, saying ‘Punjab needs leader who can understand poor'

On Sunday, the Congress ended all speculation when Rahul Gandhi named Charanjit Singh Channi as the Congress' chief ministerial face for the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab.

In announcing the party's decision, Rahul said, "I have not decided about it. I asked this to Punjab's people, youth, members of working committee... I may have an opinion but your opinion is more important than mine... Punjabis told us that we need a person who can understand the poor".

Most experts believe that the move is in alignment with the party’s objective of securing the Dalit vote in the state.

As the polls inch closer, Punjab goes to vote on 20 February, we take a look at the caste composition and why the Dalit vote matters in the state.

Dalit composition in Punjab

Punjab has the highest percentage of Dalit population in the country at around 33 per cent which the Congress hopes to consolidate through their decision of fielding a Dalit as their chief ministerial candidate.

According to a 2018 report by the ministry of social justice and empowerment, there are 39 sub-castes among Dalits in Punjab.

However, five sub-castes constitute more than 80 per cent of the Dalit population. Mazhabi Sikhs comprise the largest share of 30 per cent, followed by Ravidasias (24 per cent) and Ad Dharmis (11 per cent).

The Dalits aren’t evenly spread across the state as well. They are 37 per cent in Doaba, 31 per cent in Malwa and 29 per cent in Majha. However, in absolute numbers, Malwa has the highest Dalit population. Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi hails from Malwa and belongs to the Ravidasia sub-caste.

Dalits and the Congress

Political pundits state that Dalits in Punjab have never voted en bloc — their votes are generally divided among a number of parties.

However, according to Lokniti-CSDS data, Dalits have consistently preferred the Congress over the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and even the Aam Aadmi Party, which made its Assembly election debut in 2017.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, 41 per cent of the Dalit Sikh vote was cast in favour of the Congress, followed by the SAD at 34 per cent and 19 per cent to AAP.

Similarly, 43 per cent of the Hindu Dalit vote was in favour of the Congress, followed by the SAD (26 per cent) and AAP (21 per cent).

Dalit strength on display

Other than Charanjit Singh Channi’s name being declared as the chief ministerial candidate, the fact that the Dalit vote really matters in Punjab was highlighted when the Election Commission announced the decision to defer the polling date in Punjab by six days to facilitate the celebration of Guru Ravidas Jayanti by his devotees on 16 February.

Punjab was initially scheduled to go to polls on 14 February, but the Election Commission pushed back the date to 20 February to ensure that Guru Ravidas' devotees do not miss voting due to their largescale travel from Punjab to Varanasi.

Initially the BSP, then Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi followed by the BJP, Punjab Lok Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) and the AAP had urged the polling body to defer the polling day beyond the seer's birth anniversary on 16 February.

Another example of how important the Dalit vote is the alliance of the BSP with the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Traditionally, the BSP is known as the party that represents and fights for the rights of Dalits and the Shiromani Akali Dal tying up with them, after breaking their alliance with the BJP over the farm laws, showed that all parties wish to woo the Dalit voter.

Congress puts its faith in Channi

By declaring Charanjit Singh Channi as their chief ministerial face, the Congress also hopes to put the Navjot Singh Sidhu-Channi issue at rest.

For the past several weeks, both Channi and Sidhu have, directly or indirectly, made a case to be declared as the party's nominee for the top post.

Reacting to the announcement, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhuhailed the decision of making Channi as the chief minister of the state, saying, "During 17 years of political career, Sidhu never lived for any post, but always wanted Punjab's betterment and improvement in lives of its people."

Punjab stands united.

To fight every single attack on our people.#AawazPunjabDi pic.twitter.com/LElpjljS8g — Congress (@INCIndia) February 6, 2022

Experts believe that besides the Dalit factor, Channi was a good choice for the Congress. As Times of India reported that naming somebody other than Channi would have led credence to attacks from rival parties that Channi was just a "nightwatchman".

Also, Channi projects an image of being a 'simple man'. The Congress has been trying to project Channi as someone who is from the street and can mix with the masses.

It is left to be seen if Congress' choice pays off, or they have to eat humble pie on 10 March when the results for the state will be announced.

With inputs from agencies

