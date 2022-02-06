Punjab polls: Rahul announces Channi as CM face, says 'need person who can understand poor'

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was also a contender for the role, on Sunday hailed the decision of making Channi as the chief minister of the state

On Sunday, Rahul Gandhi named Charanjit Singh Channi as the Congress' chief ministerial face for the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab.

Rahul arrived in Ludhiana on Sunday to hold a virtual rally and announce the chief ministerial face of the party.

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was also a contender for the role, on Sunday hailed the decision of making Channi as the chief minister of the state, saying, "During 17 years of political career, Sidhu never lived for any post, but always wanted Punjab's betterment and improvement in lives of its people."

For the past several weeks, both Channi and Sidhu have, directly or indirectly, made a case to be declared as the party's nominee for the top post.

Rahul said the decision was not his.

"I have not decided about it. I asked this to Punjab's people, youth, members of working committee... I may have an opinion but your opinion is more important than mine... Punjabis told us that we need a person who can understand the poor". Congress had opted for an automated call system that had taken feedback and opinion of the public on who should be its chief ministerial candidate.

Channi is a leader from the scheduled caste community, who despite keeping a low profile, had received most votes in the telepoll.

The Punjab Congress today projected a picture of unity as Gandhi arrived in Ludhiana in a car driven by former state unit chief Sunil Jakhar, with Channi and Sidhu sitting at the back seats. Punjab Congress also tweeted this, saying:

Shri @sunilkjakhar Ji drove the car for Shri @RahulGandhi Ji while @sherryontopp & @CHARANJITCHANNI were seated in the back. This is how the 'United Congress' will drive the Congress to victory in Punjab!#CongressHiAyegi pic.twitter.com/VvaH9JhKIp — Punjab Youth Congress (@IYCPunjab) February 6, 2022

After the announcement, Channi thanked the Congress High Command and people of Punjab. He tweeted, "I sincerely thank the Congress High Command and people of Punjab for bestowing their trust in me. As you have seen us work so hard in the last 111 days to take Punjab forward, I assure you to take Punjab and Punjabis on the path of progress with new zeal and dedication."

In his address at the rally, Channi said 700 farmers laid down their lives during the agitation against the Centre's farm laws.

"Who is responsible for this? It is the BJP government and the SAD, which was the one who cleared farm ordinances, as well as the AAP government (in Delhi) which notified farm law. Now, they seek votes here," said Channi.

Channi then directed most part of his attack on the Aam Aadmi Party, saying they cannot bring any change in Punjab.

Hailing Rahul Gandhi's leadership, Sidhu said it was he who made a Dalit the chief minister of the state last year. "It is a moment of change, Inqilab, one which can better lives of people," said Sidhu.

"We don't need anything, we only need Punjab's welfare. My love for Punjab always wanted its betterment," he said.

Earlier, Sidhu had tweeted that he will abide by the party's decision on the CM face, which he reiterated this during the virtual rally.

Hitting out at former chief minister Amarinder Singh, Sidhu at the rally said he used to dance to the tune of the BJP. "Now, Amarinder Singh talks of double engine. They are the ones who looted Punjab," he alleged.

Amarinder had quit the Congress following his unceremonious exit as the state chief minister last year and had formed a new party, Punjab Lok Congress, which is contesting the polls in alliance with the BJP in the state.

With PTI inputs

