Prashant Kishor declines 'generous offer' of Congress to join party, says it needs leadership and collective will

Taking to Twitter, Prashant Kishor said, "I declined the generous offer of Congress to join the party as part of the EAG & take responsibility for the elections. In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms."

I declined the generous offer of #congress to join the party as part of the EAG & take responsibility for the elections. In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) April 26, 2022

Minutes before Prashant Kishor's announcement of his decision to not to join the party, Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala shared a post on the micro-blogging site saying, "Prashant Kishor has declined to join Congress". "Following a presentation and discussions with Prashant Kishor, Congress President has constituted a Empowered Action Group 2024 and invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility. He declined. We appreciate his efforts and suggestion given to party," Surjewala tweeted.

Following a presentation & discussions with Sh. Prashant Kishor, Congress President has constituted a Empowered Action Group 2024 & invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility. He declined. We appreciate his efforts & suggestion given to party. — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 26, 2022

Earlier in April, Prashant Kishor met the party leadership, including Sonia Gandhi and presented a blueprint for the 2024 elections which sparked rumours that the poll strategist will join the party as a leader.

After the meeting an eight-member panel was constituted by Sonia Gandhi to study his recommendations and prepare a report, following which an “Empowered Action Group-2024” was formed to address the political challenges and discuss ahead of the general elections.

Prashant Kishor had made a presentation to the Congress leadership on the proposed action plan to help revive the grand old party that has been decimated in the last two Lok Sabha polls.

