Congress silent on Prashant Kishor’s entry in the party, announces Empowered Action Group for 2024 LS polls

Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala said that the party president has decided to convene a 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir' of the INC in Udaipur, Rajasthan from 13 to 15 May

The Congress Monday announced that an "Empowered Action Group 2024" will be constituted to address the political challenges ahead. The party will also organise a 'Chintan Shivir' that will be held in Rajasthan's Udaipur from 13 to 15 May to deliberate on organisational restructuring and other issues to strengthen the party.

"Congress President (Sonia Gandhi) received a report from the eight-member group constituted by the party president. The report was submitted on 21 April, 2022. Today, she (Sonia Gandhi) discussed the report with the group and based on the discussions, it has been decided to constitute 'Empowered Action Group 2024,'" Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala said.

When asked about any decision on the entry of poll strategist Prashant Kishor into the Congress, Surjewala did not give a direct reply and instead said once the Empowered Action Group 2024 will be constituted, it will be revealed who all will be the members of it and what responsibilities will each of them hold.

Talking to media after the meeting, Surjewala said that the Congress president has decided to convene a "Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir" of the Indian National Congress (INC) in Udaipur, Rajasthan in May.

In the "Chintan Shivir", about 400 Congress men and women from across the country will participate and effectively deliberate the issues before the "Nav Sankalp Shivir".

The Congress general secretary said that the focus of the deliberation will be the current political, social and economic situation as well as the challenges they posed to the society and nation and large.

"Issues relating to the welfare and well-being and the trampling upon of the rights of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, backward classes, minorities, kisan and khet majdoors, religious and linguistic minorities, women, social justice and empowerment, empowerment of the young, will all be deliberated in the Nav Shivir," Surjewala said.

Also matters related to organisational restructuring and strengthening will be deliberated. "It will also deliberate on broad strategies of the INC in the run-up to the and for the 2024 Lok Sabha election," the Congress general secretary said.

