Pollster Prashant Kishor pulling Congress in opposite directions

Election strategist and I-PAC founder Prashant Kishor’s meeting with the Congress leadership has put INC's Telangana unit in a spot.

The star poll strategist is back in news as he met INC leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi recently and has reportedly shown interest in Congress, giving a detailed presentation of the party's weaknesses and what needs to be done for improvement. The party thereafter has gone on record saying it will appoint a committee to look into his suggestions.

However, what is interesting to note in the Southern state in India is that Kishor is said to be working for the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), where Congress is going all all guns blazing to criticise the Rao government. In fact, there were reports that state Congress president Revanth Reddy had at a public meeting said that PK, as Kishor is known, cannot do anything in the state, reports Indian Express.

AICC in charge of Telangana Manickam Tagore on Sunday also put out a tweet, saying rumours of Congress coalition with the TRS are totally false. He argued that the Congress won’t move back an inch from its commitment to save Telangana from the TRS and BJP. Interesting times ahead.

Congress won’t move back an inch from our commitment to save Telangana from TRS & BJP. Let this be crystal clear to those spreading rumours! Let’s prepare for 6 th May Warrangal rally 💪🏻@INCTelangana — Manickam Tagore .B🇮🇳✋மாணிக்கம் தாகூர்.ப (@manickamtagore) April 17, 2022

As per ANI, Kishor suggested Congress should contest elections alone in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha, and should form alliances in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Maharashtra, which Rahul Gandhi agreed.

Interestingly, TPCC chief Revanth Reddy had earlier dismissed advice to PK’s services to ensure that Congress came to power in Telangana. At a public meeting, Revanth Reddy said party workers were sufficient to ensure the Congress’ victory. “PK peekedi yemi ledu (PK cannot do anything),” he had said.

