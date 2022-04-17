Prashant Kishor: The kingmaker, who wins only in a winning team, to soon join Congress

Prashant Kishor has recently given a detailed presentation for the 2024 elections to the Congress and sources say he may also join the party

Prashant Kishor, the name synonymous with elections in India, and a kingmaker in very real terms, is back in news as Indian National Congress asks the election strategist to join the party and not work as a consultant.

According to sources, Kishor has shown interest in Congress and has given a detailed presentation of the party's weaknesses and what needs to be done for improvement, after meeting Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

As per ANI, Kishor suggested Congress should contest elections alone in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha, and should form alliances in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Maharashtra, which Rahul Gandhi agreed.

Here's a look at the star political strategist's career and his almost 100 per cent track record of helping political parties gain victory at elections.

2014 Lok Sabha elections

Prashant Kishor came into public limelight in 2014, when he created the election campaign group Citizens for Accountable Governance (CAG) that helped the Bharatiya Janata Party win the 2014 Lok Sabha election with an absolute majority. From creating innovative advertising campaigns for PM Modi, such as Chai pe Charcha, 3D rallies, Run for Unity, Manthan, and other social media programmes to making a brand for himself, Kishor's success in 2014 is a text book with all things right for any political strategist.

However, even after the landslide victory, Kishor fell out with BJP and joined hands with Nitish Kumar in Bihar. Kishor parted ways with Modi and converted CAG into a specialist policy outfit, Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC). Sources say, Kishor's relationship with Amit Shah and their mutual disdain between each other resulted in unceremonious eviction of Kishor as BJP's political strategist.

2015 Bihar Assembly election

Nitish Kumar and his party JDU worked with Kishor in a bid to win a third term as Chief Minister of Bihar. I-PAC influenced the strategy, resources and alliances for the poll campaign of Kumar and on winning the Bihar elections, Kumar named Kishor as his advisor for planning and programme implementation.

However, later he fell out with Kumar over the JD(U)’s decision to support the Modi government’s Citizenship Amendment Act, and was eventually expelled from the JD(U) for being openly critical of the party.

2017 Punjab Assembly election

In 2016 Kishor was hired by the Congress for Punjab Assembly Elections for Amarinder Singh's campaign, who had lost two earlier elections. However, Kishor’s strategies worked magic and Singh even openly credited Kishor for the win, tweeting, "As I have said many times before, PK & his team and their work was absolutely critical to our victory in Punjab!"

2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election

Till now, the only time Kishor's strategy failed has been the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election when he worked with Indian National Congress. The poll strategist made some disastrous calls — from declaring Sheila Dikshit as the CM face to overusing Rahul Gandhi — but didn't manage to help the grand old party losing elections for the past 27 years come to power. As Kishor's career graph shows, he does well when he is with the winning side, garnishing their victory with his razor-sharp touch, however fails to bring a losing side to the victory and even quite easily sheds off responsibility as he had done for Rahul Gandhi.