PM Modi, Uddhav Thackeray congratulate Shinde and Fadnavis on becoming Maharashtra chief minister, deputy CM

Calling Shinde a grassroots-level leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he 'brings with him rich political, legislative and administrative experience'

FP Staff June 30, 2022 20:16:40 IST
Devendra Fadnavis & Eknath Shinde.

Leaders from across party lines took to Twitter to congratulate Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis on becoming Maharashtra chief minister and deputy CM respectively.

In a separate tweet, PM Modi called Fadnavis "an inspiration for every BJP Karyakarta."


Home Minister Amit Shah said that he's confident that "the new government will work with a dedicated spirit for the development of Maharashtra and the interests of the people under the guidance of PM Modi."

BJP chief JD Nadda said that he was confident that the "pair would give more momentum to the development of the state."

Those who congratulated Shinde and Fadnavis included Shiv Sena chief and former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. Notably, a rebellion led by Shinde toppled Thackeray's MVA coalition government. The Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress was formed in 2019 after a fallout between Shiv Sena and BJP.

Former Maharashtra deputy CM and NCP leader Ajit Pawar said he hoped that "the new government would take decisions in the interest of the people of the state."

Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony, NCP chief Sharad Pawar congratulated Shinde. He also noted that Shinde was the fourth Maharashtra CM from the Satara district.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: June 30, 2022 22:34:48 IST

