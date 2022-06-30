Calling Shinde a grassroots-level leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he 'brings with him rich political, legislative and administrative experience'

Leaders from across party lines took to Twitter to congratulate Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis on becoming Maharashtra chief minister and deputy CM respectively.

Calling Shinde a grassroots level leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he "brings with him rich political, legislative and administrative experience."

I would like to congratulate Shri @mieknathshinde Ji on taking oath as Maharashtra CM. A grassroots level leader, he brings with him rich political, legislative and administrative experience. I am confident that he will work towards taking Maharashtra to greater heights. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 30, 2022

In a separate tweet, PM Modi called Fadnavis "an inspiration for every BJP Karyakarta."

Home Minister Amit Shah said that he's confident that "the new government will work with a dedicated spirit for the development of Maharashtra and the interests of the people under the guidance of PM Modi."

BJP chief JD Nadda said that he was confident that the "pair would give more momentum to the development of the state."

Those who congratulated Shinde and Fadnavis included Shiv Sena chief and former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. Notably, a rebellion led by Shinde toppled Thackeray's MVA coalition government. The Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress was formed in 2019 after a fallout between Shiv Sena and BJP.

Former Maharashtra deputy CM and NCP leader Ajit Pawar said he hoped that "the new government would take decisions in the interest of the people of the state."

Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony, NCP chief Sharad Pawar congratulated Shinde. He also noted that Shinde was the fourth Maharashtra CM from the Satara district.

श्री. एकनाथ शिंदे यांची महाराष्ट्र राज्याचे नवे मुख्यमंत्री म्हणून निवड झाल्याबद्दल मनपूर्वक अभिनंदन! महाराष्ट्राच्या हिताची जपणूक त्यांच्याकडून होईल अशी सार्थ अपेक्षा व्यक्त करतो. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) June 30, 2022

With inputs from agencies

