Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde takes oath as chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis becomes deputy CM

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde took oath as Maharashtra chief minister while BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as his deputy in Mumbai on Thursday.

Both the developments came as a major surprise in the political saga that led to the fall of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state.

#WATCH | Mumbai: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/RWfbzApeqC — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

It was widely speculated that Fadnavis would return as CM. However, earlier in the day, Fadnavis announced that Shinde who led a rebellion in the Shiv Sena will become the chief minister. Notably, Fadnavis also said that he "would stay out of the power." However, almost two hours after his statement, BJP top brass announced that Fadnavis would become a part of the government.

On Thursday, Shinde returned to Mumbai from Goa where was staying after leaving Guwahati. He then met Fadnavis and the duo visited Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to stake claim to government formation.

"Shiv Sena MLAs were demanding that the alliance with Congress and NCP should be ended but Uddhav Thackeray ignored these MLAs and gave priority to MVA alliance partners, that's why these MLAs intensified their voices," Fadnavis said while addressing the media shortly after meeting the governor.

Fadnavis also slammed the Shiv Sena for entering into an alliance with the Congress and the NCP after the fallout with the BJP in 2019. "Shiv Sena chose to get into an alliance with those against whom Balasaheb protested throughout his life," he said.

"The decision that we have taken is committed to Balasaheb's Hindutva & for the development work in the constituencies of our MLAs. We have 50 MLAs with us," Shinde who was accompanying Fadnavis had said.

The new government formation happened only a day after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Maharashtra CM. The MVA plunged into a crisis earlier this month after rebel Shiv Sena MLAs loyal to Shinde shifted base to Guwahati.

