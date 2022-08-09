PM Modi congratulates new Maharashtra Cabinet, says 'great blend of experience and passion to deliver good governance'

The much-delayed expansion of the 41-day-old Maharashtra ministry saw as many as 17 former ministers taking oath on Tuesday. Only one has become a minister for the first time

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday congratulated 18 MLAs who took oath as ministers in Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra. Of the total, nine ministers are from Shiv Sena, while the remaining are from the BJP.

The Prime Minister called that the team of ministers in the Maharashtra Cabinet a "great blend of administrative experience".

Extending his best wishes to the newly sworn-in ministers in the Maharashtra cabinet, PM Modai said that they (ministers) have "passion to deliver good governance".

"Congratulations to all those who took oath as Ministers in the Maharashtra Government today. This team is a great blend of administrative experience and the passion to deliver good governance. My best wishes to them for serving the people of the state," PM Modi tweeted.

Congratulations to all those who took oath as Ministers in the Maharashtra Government today. This team is a great blend of administrative experience and the passion to deliver good governance. My best wishes to them for serving the people of the state. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2022

Earlier on Tuesday, the Eknath Shinde government added 18 ministers to the Maharashtra Cabinet. The oath-taking ceremony took place at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai in the presence of Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: List of ministers who took oath of office

- Sanjay Rathod: A four-term Shive Sena MLA from Yavatmal district, he was the forest minister when Uddhav Thackeray was the Chief Minister. He was forced to resign after BJP leaders blamed him for a woman's suicide

- Chandrakant Patil - He is Maharashtra BJP president and is a two-term MLC as well as first-term MLA from western Maharashtra. He was Revenue and PWD minister during 2014-19

- Girish Mahajan: BJP leader from north Maharashtra, he has won Assembly elections six consecutive times. He is known for his proximity with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

- Sudhir Mungantiwar: A six-term BJP MLA from Vidarbha's Chandrapur district, he has served as finance and forest minister during 2014-19

- Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil: He is a seven-term MLA from Ahmednagar district and THE leader of opposition in Assembly while in Congress during 2014-19 but won the 2019 Assembly election on BJP ticket

- Ravindra Chavan: A BJP leader and a three-term MLA from Thane district, Chavan has served as a minister of state during 2014-19

- Vijaykumar Gavit: A five-term MLA, Gavit left NCP in 2014 to join the BJP. He is from north Maharashtra's Nandurbar district

- Atul Save: He is a second-term BJP MLA from Marathwada (Dist Aurangabad) and is also a former minister of state

- Mangal Prabhat Lodha: A five-term BJP MLA from Mumbai, Lodha is also Mumbai unit president of the party. He is a prominent builder and has declared assets worth Rs 441 crore in the 2019 Assembly election, making him the richest MLA in the state

- Suresh Khade: He is a second-term BJP MLA from western Maharashtra's Sangli district and is also a minister of state.

- Gulabrao Patil: A four-term Shiv Sena MLA from north Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, Patil was a minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government

- Uday Samant: He is a four-term Shiv Sena MLA from Ratnagiri district. He was a minister in the MVA government

- Sandipan Bhumre: A five-term Sena MLA from Marathwada's Aurangabad district, Bhumre was also a cabinet minister in the previous government

- Dada Bhuse: A four-term Shiv Sena MLA from north Maharashtra's Nashik district, Bhuse was a minister in the MVA government

- Shambhuraj Desai: A three-term Sena MLA from Satara district, Desai was a junior minister in the MVA government

- Tanaji Sawant: He is a first-term Sena MLA from Osmanabad district and is a former member of the Legislative Council and a former minister

- Abdul Sattar: A three-term MLA from Marathwadam Sattar was with the Congress in his first two terms and joined the Sena in 2019

- Deepak Kesarkar: He is a three-term MLA from Shiv Sena and is from Sindhudurg district and is a former minister of state.

Notably, there is no woman in the list.

With inputs from PTI

