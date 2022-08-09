Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Eknath Shinde gets 18 new ministers; nine from BJP receive berths

The Maharashtra Cabinet expansion comes almost 40 days after Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra along with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy

Mumbai: After a long haul, Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra Cabinet has expanded today with 18 ministers taking oath at Raj Bhavan. The MLAs were administered the oath of office as ministers by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari,

Nine leader from BJP and nine from Shiv Sena have taken oath in the Maharashtra Cabinet expansion today.

BJP leaders in Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra Cabinet

1 - Chandrakant Patil

2 - Sudhir Mungantiwar

3 - Girish Mahajan

4 - Suresh Khade

5 - Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil

6 - Ravindra Chavhan

7 - Mangal Prabhat Lodha

8 - Vijaykumar Gavit

9 - Atul Save

Shiv Sena leaders in Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra Cabinet

1 - Dada Bhuse

2 - Shambhuraje Desai

3 - Sandeepan Bhumre

4 - Uday Samant

5 - Tanaji Sawant

6 - Abdul Sattar

7 - Deepak Kesarkar

8 - Gulabrao Patil

9 - Sanjay Rathaud

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion | 18 ministers to be sworn in today at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/1vUX6e2yoy — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022

The Cabinet expansion comes almost 40 days after Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra (on 30 June) and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.

Ahead of the ceremony today, Shinde met MLAs of his camp at the Sahyadri guest house in south Mumbai to pacify those who will not be sworn in today. He is backed by 40 of the 55 Shiv Sena MLAs.

A report by The Indian Express quoted a senior leader in Shinde camp saying that a second round of expansion will take place in two-three weeks.

Shiv Sena MLAs Gulabrao Patil and Dadaji Dagadu Bhuse take oath as Maharashtra ministers at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/jkpezoOE1d — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022

Chandrakant Patil and Vijay Kumar Gavit are among the nine BJP leaders who are taking oath as ministers in Maharashtra Cabinet at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/DCyzwjEVVa — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion | Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administers the oath of office to 18 MLAs as ministers pic.twitter.com/2eDIBVxWj3 — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022

Mumbai | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis at Raj Bhavan as Cabinet expansion is set to take place pic.twitter.com/QdQmm1rWfD — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.