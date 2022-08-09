Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Eknath Shinde gets 18 new ministers; nine from BJP receive berths
The Maharashtra Cabinet expansion comes almost 40 days after Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra along with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy
Mumbai: After a long haul, Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra Cabinet has expanded today with 18 ministers taking oath at Raj Bhavan. The MLAs were administered the oath of office as ministers by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari,
Nine leader from BJP and nine from Shiv Sena have taken oath in the Maharashtra Cabinet expansion today.
BJP leaders in Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra Cabinet
1 - Chandrakant Patil
2 - Sudhir Mungantiwar
3 - Girish Mahajan
4 - Suresh Khade
5 - Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil
6 - Ravindra Chavhan
7 - Mangal Prabhat Lodha
8 - Vijaykumar Gavit
9 - Atul Save
Shiv Sena leaders in Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra Cabinet
1 - Dada Bhuse
2 - Shambhuraje Desai
3 - Sandeepan Bhumre
4 - Uday Samant
5 - Tanaji Sawant
6 - Abdul Sattar
7 - Deepak Kesarkar
8 - Gulabrao Patil
9 - Sanjay Rathaud
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion | 18 ministers to be sworn in today at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/1vUX6e2yoy
— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022
The Cabinet expansion comes almost 40 days after Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra (on 30 June) and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.
Ahead of the ceremony today, Shinde met MLAs of his camp at the Sahyadri guest house in south Mumbai to pacify those who will not be sworn in today. He is backed by 40 of the 55 Shiv Sena MLAs.
A report by The Indian Express quoted a senior leader in Shinde camp saying that a second round of expansion will take place in two-three weeks.
Shiv Sena MLAs Gulabrao Patil and Dadaji Dagadu Bhuse take oath as Maharashtra ministers at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/jkpezoOE1d
— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022
Chandrakant Patil and Vijay Kumar Gavit are among the nine BJP leaders who are taking oath as ministers in Maharashtra Cabinet at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/DCyzwjEVVa
— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion | Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administers the oath of office to 18 MLAs as ministers pic.twitter.com/2eDIBVxWj3
— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022
Mumbai | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis at Raj Bhavan as Cabinet expansion is set to take place pic.twitter.com/QdQmm1rWfD
— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Explained: The Patra Chawl land scam and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s alleged links to it
The Enforcement Directorate arrested Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in the Patra Chawl scam after six hours of questioning. The arrest is linked to a Rs 1,034-crore alleged land scam related to the re-development of the chawl in Mumbai’s Goregaon
Maharashtra: Rebel Shiv Sena MLA's son gets threat call for backing Eknath Shinde faction
Vikas Gogawale, son of rebel legislator Bharat Gogawale, on Thursday lodged a complaint at Gamdevi police station in south Mumbai against unidentified persons, an official said.
Uddhav faction of Shiv Sena moves Supreme Court against bid of Shinde group to stake claim over party, symbol
The development assumes significance as recently the poll panel has asked the rival factions of the Shiv Sena led by Thackeray and Shinde to submit documents by 8 August in support of their claims on the election symbol -- bow and arrow -- of the political outfit