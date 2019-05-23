Co-presented by


Patiala Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Preneet Kaur from INC is leading with 43.9% votes at 2:30 PM

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 14:42:10 IST pollpedia

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
INC Preneet Kaur 237,302 Votes 44% Votes
SAD Surjit Singh Rakhra 177,153 Votes 33% Votes
NWPP Dharam Vira Gandhi 74,493 Votes 14% Votes
AAAP Neena Mittal 25,075 Votes 5% Votes
NOTA Nota 5,188 Votes 1% Votes
IND Banwari Lal 3,583 Votes 1% Votes
SHS Ashwani Kumar 2,274 Votes 0% Votes
IND Parveen Kumar 2,086 Votes 0% Votes
HSS Kshmakant Pandey 2,046 Votes 0% Votes
IND Makhan Singh 1,274 Votes 0% Votes
APOI Harpal Singh 1,148 Votes 0% Votes
IND Jagmail Singh 1,048 Votes 0% Votes
IND Amarpreet Singh 793 Votes 0% Votes
IND Harbhajan Singh Virk 758 Votes 0% Votes
IND Baldeep Singh 685 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rajesh Kumar 624 Votes 0% Votes
RJP(S) Ajaib Singh 619 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rishabh Sharma 609 Votes 0% Votes
IND Parminder Kumar 588 Votes 0% Votes
IND Jasbir Singh 502 Votes 0% Votes
IND Lal Chand 468 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shankar Lal 424 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mohan Lal 416 Votes 0% Votes
IND Randhir Singh Khangura 411 Votes 0% Votes
IND Manjeet Singh 393 Votes 0% Votes
IND Gurnam Singh 358 Votes 0% Votes
Patiala Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 13

Total electors: 15,80,273

Female electors: 7,46,042

Male electors: 8,34,231

Reserved: No

Delimited: Lehra and Sunam Assembly constituencies were removed from this constituency in 2008. Nabha Assembly segment was added from erstwhile Ropar Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Nabha (SC), Patiala Rural, Rajpura, Dera Bassi, Ghanaur, Sanour, Patiala, Samana, Shutrana (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It is a Congress stronghold. From 1999 to 2014 Congress leader Preneet Kaur represented the constituency. However, she lost to AAP leader Dharam Vira Gandhi in 2014.

Demographics: The constituency is spread across Patiala district. It has a population of 18,95,686 comprising 10,02,522 males and 8,93,164 females, as per census 2011. It is composed of a 6.8 percent population of the entire state. Its sex ratio is 891 females per 1,000 males. It is relatively more urbanised (40.3 percent) than other districts in the state. The literacy rate is 75.28 percent. It has an SC population of 24.55 percent of the total district population.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 14:42:10 IST

