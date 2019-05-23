Patiala Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Preneet Kaur from INC is leading with 43.9% votes at 2:30 PM

Patiala Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 13

Total electors: 15,80,273

Female electors: 7,46,042

Male electors: 8,34,231

Reserved: No

Delimited: Lehra and Sunam Assembly constituencies were removed from this constituency in 2008. Nabha Assembly segment was added from erstwhile Ropar Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Nabha (SC), Patiala Rural, Rajpura, Dera Bassi, Ghanaur, Sanour, Patiala, Samana, Shutrana (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It is a Congress stronghold. From 1999 to 2014 Congress leader Preneet Kaur represented the constituency. However, she lost to AAP leader Dharam Vira Gandhi in 2014.

Demographics: The constituency is spread across Patiala district. It has a population of 18,95,686 comprising 10,02,522 males and 8,93,164 females, as per census 2011. It is composed of a 6.8 percent population of the entire state. Its sex ratio is 891 females per 1,000 males. It is relatively more urbanised (40.3 percent) than other districts in the state. The literacy rate is 75.28 percent. It has an SC population of 24.55 percent of the total district population.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.