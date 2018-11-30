Over 4,000 farmers committed suicide in four-and-a-half years of TRS rule in Telangana: Rajnath Singh

Hyderabad: Union minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Friday flayed the TRS government in Telangana over the alleged suicides of more than 4,000 farmers in the state during the last four-and-half-years.

"The TRS government did a cruel joke with ryots. You may know that more than 4,500 farmers committed suicides in its four-and-half years of governance," he said.

"I would like to ask you...You claim to have extended many schemes for ryots and implemented many welfare schemes. What is the reason that the ryots here had to commit suicides?" he said at an election rally in Hyderabad.

The minister also addressed BJP campaign rallies at different places in the state on Friday.

Observing that a "crisis of credibility" has cropped up against politicians and politics, he said that the BJP has taken up the phenomenon as a challenge.

The BJP would do what it says and has gained a reputation for good governance in comparison with other parties in the country, he claimed.

For that reason, Singh said, the BJP is in governance in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh for many years, Singhs said.

The minister expressed confidence that the BJP would come to power again in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Massive road development works were undertaken across the country during the NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he said.

He criticised the TRS government in Telangana over the allegedly poor condition of roads.