One lakh jobs, pension for elderly among poll sops as Priyanka Gandhi begins Congress campaign in Himachal

New Delhi: Ahead of the Election Commission announcing the dates for polls to the assemblies of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday launched her party’s election campaign with a rally in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district where she guaranteed poll sops of employment for the youth and pension for the elderly.

“I am giving you a guarantee today that after forming the government here, two major decisions will be taken in the first cabinet meeting. First is to give one lakh government jobs and the second is to implement old pension scheme (OPS),” the Congress General Secretary said.

Looking at wresting power in the state from the ruling BJP by the end of the year, Priyanka Gandhi pointed out that there was an acute lack of jobs in the state and that government posts in Himachal had been lying vacant for the last five years.

“You should think about your future. BJP doesn’t have money for pension but they can waive off loans of their big businessmen. They have nothing for the youth, employees and women. Government posts are lying vacant for the last 5 years,” Priyanka Gandhi said emphasising that providing one lakh government jobs for the youth would be the focus of the Congress party if it was voted to power

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s ‘Parivartan Pratigya Rally’ comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the hill state on Thursday and began the poll campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party. During his visit, PM Modi launched a number of development projects in Una and Chamba. He also flagged off a Vande Bharat Express, the fourth train in the series, from Una.

The Congress leader also visited the Maa Shoolini Temple prior to the rally, a party statement said. The Congress’s ‘Parivartan Pratigya Rally’ held at Thodo Maidan in Solan and helmed by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra formally launched the party’s election campaign in the hill state.

Assembly polls were held to the 68-member House in Himachal Pradesh on 9 November, 2017 when the 13th legislative assembly was voted to power. The tenure of the Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly is due to end in January 2023.

